PDP Is Stronger, Good To Go As Party Internal Crisis End Soon- Professor Best.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Barely 48 hours to the official declaration of presidential and National Assembly campaigns by Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, ahead of 2023 general elections, the chieftain of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Professor Shedrach Best has assured that the party is stronger and good to go as the internal wrangling at the National and State levels would soon come to an end.

Professor Best who was the former Secretary to the Plateau State Government during Governor Jonah Jang administration and PDP aspirant believed that the party will emerged victorious in 2023.

He made the assertion while speaking to newsmen at resident of elder statesman Ambassador Yahaya, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland.

Recall Ambassador Kwande had on Monday sermon all warrying parties of PDP in Plateau State to broker peace for the success of 2023 polls.

According to professor Best, “There has been a lot of concern on the unity of the party in Plateau State, and there has been discordant statements in regards to the support of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar.

“This meeting address all those issues of the need to unite the party, the need to get the people work together because there has been groups that are working across purposes but today by virtue of the Convener who happens to be an elder statesman Yahaya Kwande he was able to bring together all shade of opinions under one roof.

” We have been able to discuss the unity of the party so that we get ready for the take off of campaign. And we are going into this campaign as one house, we are going as one Plateau, one PDP.

“We have agreed that every persons that bear the flag of the PDP beginning from the Presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar, through the Governorship flag bearer Caleb Mutfwang to Senate Candidates, House of Representatives candidates and House of Assembly Candidates this party will support them and deliver them.”