2023: PDP Chose Men and Women of Integrity to contest various political positions in Nigeria -Ihedioha 

Former Governor of Imo State and Deputy Speaker of Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has noted that his party, the people’s Democratic party (PDP), during it’s primary elections brought out men and women of integrity to contest various political positions in the coming elections

Speaking at a town hall meeting of the party held at the civic center of the Mbieri People in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state Wednesday, chief Ihedioha said that the party took time to elect the men and women of honour to occupy the positions

He therefore appealed to the people of the local Government Area to vote in all the candidates of the party starting from their presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the last candidate

According to him, ” our party PDP brought out credible candidates for the various political positions”

He however introduced the candidates of the party for the elections as, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president, Brr Uche Onyeagocha for the Imo East senatorial seat, chief Osmond Ukanacho for the seat of the Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal constituency, Rt Hon Okay Onyekamma for the Mbaitoli state constituency and himself for the Governorship position come November this year

The former Governor, urged the people to come out en mass during this elections and vote in all the candidates of the party pointing out that the local Government is about the largest local government area in the state and therefore accounts for substantial number of votes in the state

He told the people that the party believes in good governance, integrity and respect for the rule of law assuring that party would make Nigeria good and habitable again