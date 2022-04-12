2023: Osinbajo declares Presidential ambition

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja ,IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, on Monday met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Tinubu who feigned ignorance of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration of his presidential aspiration a day earlier when asked about his take on the development said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

Speaking on why his meeting with the APC Governors, Tinubu said, “My mission here is to seek collaboraation, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure.”

The meeting is coming less than 24 hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening; where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.

Tinubu had in January informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him.

The governors in attendance include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, amongst others.

Kebbi Governor, Bagudu who spoke on behalf of APC Governors, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this morning, met members of the Progressive Governors Forum where he stated what he has made public already -his intention to seek for the office of the President come 2023 which he has already announced publicly. He briefed us on his reasons, his thinking and his message.

“All the governors in attendance graciously came to listen to him. He acknowledged the role of the Governors in the last convention of our party, where, according to him, the governors of the party steadied the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is accepted and widely acknowledged as that which we wish for our party. We appreciated him, his message and will definitely discuss the message at one of our forum meetings.”

On whether Osinbajo and Tinubu contesting putting the governors under tight corner, the governor said,

“No, no, no. In fact, in the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving. The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

The governor also dismissed the fear in some quarters of consensus option by the party in its choice of presidential candidate.

He said, “We always encourage our party to go for the best. Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beautiful contest. There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see consensus if it is possible but we are a democratic party.

“In our last convention, we had consensus in some of the offices and election in some others. There is always misrepresentation of consensus as if people are being snowballed into positions they would rather not take.

“APC has done well as a party, President Buhari has led the party ably well and we believe strongly that come 2023, Nigerians will see another President of the APC extraction.”

Meanwhile, A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Adebisi Yusuff on Monday said the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s interest to contest the presidential election in 2023 would not stop the aspiration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying “you can’t stop a moving train.”

Yusuff, who is representing Alimosho constituency I, stated this during an interview with our correspondent.

Osinbajo who is currently serving as Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari seven-year in office is a senior pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who had served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice under his Godfather, Asiwaju Tinubu as a former Governor of Lagos State.

PYO’s declaration for presidency in 2023 under the platform of the APC would mean an intense battle between him and Tinubu during the APC convention.

While making the declaration, Osinbajo said, “I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters. I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano.

“And I have spoken to small and large businesses. I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

*If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture;

“Completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law,” Vice President stated.

However, Yusuff posited, “You know I am die-hard Asiwaju supporter. I can say this anywhere. I want to assure you, there is no way you can stop a moving train.”

He added, that Osinbajo has very right to vie for the number one seat in the country, noting that Nigerians would finally decide who would occupy the Aso Villa come 2023.

“Constitutionally, he (PYO) has the right to contest for the seat. Let Nigerians decide, but as a Nigerian, I’m for Asiwaju,” Yusuff stated.

Also, A Frontline politician and an academic, in Owerri Imo state , Prof, Ijezie Nduka has noted that the victory of the vice president of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo, in 2023 presidential election, would amount to perpetuation of bad governance

Also he said that the victory would mean continuation of insecurity, kidnapping, abduction, abuse of the use of police men, officials of the Directorate of state security, (DSS) and officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

Reacting to the recent declaration by the vice president to run for the 2023 presidential race, Prof Nduka further saw the decision of Osibajo and other aspirants from the North, and

south western states as unfair and high level of marginalization of the people of the south East Zone of the country

He believed that by not giving the south east zone the opportunity this time since the existence of Nigeria will mean that the people of the zone are not part and should not be part of the country

Prof Nduka further noted that the people of the south east zone have so much in their own way contributed in the economic, social and political development of the country and therefore should allowed the opportunity to pilot the country.

He believed that if given the opportunity, the people of the zone will revive the dead economy of the country and urged fellow Nigerians to have a rethink and vote in a president of south east extraction

Prof Nduka further noted that the denial of this opportunity to the people of the south east zone may not go down well with the country as it may intensify the agitation for separatism

Following Prof. Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency, a Presidential aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr. Folorunso Aremu Eddo has said the development will make things more difficult for Tinubu.

Eddo who spoke in an interview with Daily Champion said he is not surprised that Osinbajo finally summoned the courage to declare his intention.

He said, “This will make things more difficult for Tinubu, I still cannot see under any scenario that Tinubu will emerge as the Presidential candidate or win the election.

“Those backing him are doing so to defraud him, in the end, believe a South east candidate will emerge from PDP and will win the presidency,” he said.

