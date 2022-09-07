2023: Obi, The Hope Of A New Nigeria

By Pamela Eboh

When grace locates a man, the universe and even the ground he walks on stands still in admiration. While so many men in the likes of Joseph, Solomon David, etc as recorded in Bible experienced such humongous grace in their time, the man, Peter Obi appears to be that Grace carrier of this generation. Obi who came from the background of buying and selling into the arena of politics has in a short period of political embrace threaded where others before him feared to keep. It is no longer news that the Agulu, Anambra State born Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has become the status symbol and the face of a new movement seeking for a new Nigeria. A Nigeria bound in freedom, peace and unity, devoid of the old bloc, banditory, killings, kidnapping for ransome, religion and ethnicity. A new Nigeria set for revolution to right the wrong.

The massive movement for obi presidency come 2023 and the hunger for change by the Nigerian populace is a direct result of the pains people feel at this point in history.

Suffice it to say that the supposed giant of Africa has been plunged into total decay, as a result of consistent bad leadership laced with massiive looting, endemic corruption, ethnicity, hence the masses, rich, poor, old, young are tired and ready to push back.

Though Obi comes from the mostly neglected region of the South East, his followership and foot soldiers transcends beyond the east to the far North, West and outside the shores of the country.

This is not because Obi is the cutest six packs or tallest man in Africa, but because of his antecedents and policies. He may have been described as a stingy man, but he is a man that believes in spending where necessary and valuable. No wonder his ability to save lots of money for Anambra State while serving as a governor.

Without bias, Obi is the type Nigeria needs at this point to steer the lost ship back to the glory land where the working class would be able to cater for their needs with whatever they earn as salary.

Although the journey may be thorny and may not also turn out exactly as those good old days, Obi certainly has the will, capacity, strength to get things right as he did while serving as Anambra State Governor.

Apart from the clamor for an Igbo President, Nigeria at this point needs a Moses to get it out from the clutches of Pharoah and Egypt.

Taking a glossary look at the candidates jostling for the number one seat, Mr Peter Gregory Obi stands tall. The only worry is will this humongous dream and quest manifest in reality. Will God this time hear the voice of Nigerians crying in the wilderness?

There are fears however, that though

Obi will win the election if it tows the side of free and fair exercise, that the powers that be will rather unleash chaos to unsettle the country than hand over to him, or as a second option ensure that the election is not conducted.

Whichever way it may seem, Nigerians are at the moment ready to take back their country, even if it means doing it with the last pint of their blood. No sane person would be comfortable leaving the best for the second best or going for a sickly one. Obi has not only exposed all the hidden rots in government, he has also in total humility reached out to every Nigerian, Hausa Igbo, Yoruba and other ethnic divide to join hands in salvaging Nigeria.

With all intents and purposes, there can be no better time to get it right than now, as a miss will leave Nigeria in perpetual damnation and trauma, not just for this generation, but those unborn.

This is not to say that the other two major candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC have nothing good to offer, the cry, the crowd following is for the sake of equity and fairness, getting it right with the right candidate as well as for a better Nigeria.

It is bad enough that a nation estimated to be 216,953,585 as at Tuesday, August 16, 2022, based on the worldmeter elaboration of the latest United Nations data has continuously been ruled by the Northern part of Nigeria, with the South West intermittently steering the ship, while the South East are left to occupy the seat of spectators and analysts.

Without sounding immodest, the ingenuity of the South East is enough to turn Nigeria’s total dependence on oil around. To this end, it is only fair to say that Obi holds the sway in leading a pack of ingenous citizens of Nigeria to make the country great again. He has already demonstrated that zeal with his international visits to Morrocco, Egypt and others. That is a typical example of a zealous leader who has good intentions for the people he wants to govern. While others seem to be napping, Obi is busy arming himself with ideas to pull a stunt that will bring a true positive change in Nigeria.

Despite being well qualified with extensive educational

qualification and massive foot soldiers, Obi has said he is not desperate to rule Nigeria but only desirous of a good Nigeria to fit its accolade as the giant of Africa for the sake of the future generation.

His words, “Nigeria needs competent leaders with integrity willing to make the much needed sacrifices for the turnaround, growth and development of the country.”

He also called on Nigerian youths to be more actively involved in politics and governance for the sake of their future.

Like Jesus said to His father at the twelfth hour, Obi has simply said, here I am, send me. This can only be described as another call in the wilderness for the deliverance of Nigeria at 62 years old. For sure, no time is late for change, as it is the only thing that is permanent. The first antidote for this clamour is for Nigerians to continue praying unabated unto the high heavens until God answers.The second is massive vote for The man, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and ensuring the votes count. Peter Obi is not fighting this fight for an opportunity to amass wealtg as he is already billionaire and in total control, he is fighting for a just Nigeria for the sole benefit of all.

Nigeria is a country of three major tribes blessed richly with mineral resources and all, yet people are living in penury. It’s no longer about race or tribe, it is about an individual that can get it right and liberate people from too much hardship and suffering. However, the bulk lies on the table of the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure that it conducts a free and fair election without disenfranchising people over issues that ordinarily can be handled.