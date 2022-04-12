2023: Northern agenda not reason for consensus option says PDP Northern aspirants 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants seeking consensus candidate on Tuesday said their consultation with stakeholders on consensus was not about northern agenda but one Nigeria.

The aspirants include former President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki; Gov. Mohammed Bala of Bauchi State; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and a Businessman, Muhammad Hayatudeen

Saraki said that the aspirants who had been going around the country had been emphasising that it was not just a northern agenda.

“When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the north. We wre talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South and we are all going to meet.

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

“ I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually all we all meet and see one consensus, that consensus is a Nigerian that represent all the groups.

“So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus, not at all it’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria,” he said.

Saraki who described the meeting as useful discussion said that the four aspirants were talking to colleagues and stakeholders on how to unite all the aspirants to ensure that they create a platform for the party to take over government.

Saraki who decried insecurity in the country, hardship Nigerians are going through and high cost of living said it was clear that it was only a PDP that can reverse or rescue the country.

“To do that, we require unity on our side. That is why individually we have all decided that our interests and ambition is secondary to that of the party and of the nation.

“The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put the Nigeria on the right course,” he said.

Saraki said that the aspirants were very committed to ensuring that they stand together on consensus that would help the party win the 2023 election.

He said that the group also believe that anything that must be done, either in the development of the country and the party must be based on equity, justice and fairness.

In his brief remarks, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, said that he believed in justice, equity and fairness in arriving at consensus candidate