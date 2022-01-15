Champion Newspapers Limited
2023: No Politician South of Nigeria is more qualified than Akpabio – Ojo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
A security expert, Jackson Ojo has narrowed the search for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 to the incumbent Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Responding to a question on why he narrowed down on Akpabio and Tambuwal, Jackson Ojo, who is also a security expert said, “let me start with Akpabio.

“Akpabio falls within that age bracket one, Akpabio started as a commissioner under Victor Attah, and after then, he became Governor of Akwa Ibom State, an uncommon governor of Akwa Ibom State that during his own time as governor, he had no rival, comparison, no one to compare with him in terms of his achievements as governor.

“I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me. Two, after that he went on to the Senate. The rule of the Senate does not permit a first timer to be appointed a Principal Officer but Akpabio went to the Senate for the first time and became one of the Principal Officers as it’s Minority Leader. After that, he crossed to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and he is currently the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“So, today, I stand to be corrected, there is no politician in the South, either from the East, West and North, and South-south, that has got such a political profile of Akpabio.

“In the area of achievements, I still stand to be corrected, the southern Nigeria has not yet gotten a governor like Akpabio. And I pray that Southern Nigeria will get a governor that will so much work in the interest of his people.

“I don’t think there’s anyone to compare to Akpabio and if what Babangida said is anything to go by, Akpabio represents that group”.

 

