2023 : No more cabals, it is the turn of South East – Anambra monarch

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As Nigerians focus on 2023 general election, the traditional ruler of Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, Monday, warned cabals to steer clear of political leadership having plunged the country into the present economic quagmire.

Sounding the note of warning while briefing newsmen in his palace, Igwe Chijioke, expressed optimism that the youths of this country who are now annoyed with the cabals, would sack them by themselves if they did not honourable vacate the stage.

His words, “No more cabals or the youths will do that for them. Cabals should give way or they should see something more than the EndSARS.

“Again, it is the turn of the Southeast zone. Other zones have taken their slots except the Southeast. Majority of the youths want Mr. Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi is going to meet a lot of hurdles. The youths should back him up as he has all it takes to turn around the country.”

On Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s resolve to demolish illegal structures in the State, Igwe Chijioke said, “I give him distinction, for having the gut to demolish illegal structures constructed on water ways in Onitsha and its environs without minding whose ox is gored.

“The previous administrations were not able to achieve this feat for reasons best known to them but Governor Soludo has shown that he has come to rescue the people in the State from living in bondage”.

Igwe Chikioke, who hinted that he is the only legitimate and legally recognised traditional ruler of Nawfia ancient kingdom, added that, “You can’t fill on the right of way, no person owns the way. I will give Soludo distinction for demolishing the illegal structures blocking the water way. Somebody must have the courage, otherwise we continue to live like animals.

“Land use Act says government owns all the land even if it is given on to you by coincidence, design or any other means. They have to clear the way for flood to run.Nobody can disobey the law.”

Reacting on the insecurity in the State, he stated that the State was in a mess when Soludo came on board, adding that, “In the whole world you can only bring crime to the barest minimum, you can’t completely eradicate crime. Government should put tricycle, (Keke), drivers on a two day training (orientation), they don’t obey traffic rules and regulations”.

He also stressed the need for them to be registered as part of check mating crimes and criminality and ensure sanity in the transport sector in the State.

For a better society