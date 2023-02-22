2023: NIGERIANS,  TO BE DIRECTED.

By Chris Akhabue

It was after our West African Examinations Council, way back in Secondary school then, the graduating students lined up to collect their school leaving testimonials from the principal’s office.

I happened to be in the same school and class with a cousin who was known to both students and teachers to be very clever but extremely stubborn. He fought his fellow students, seniors and even teachers, he was a terror of sort, but good academically.

One after the other, we collected our testimonials and read out the remarks of each student testimonial aloud, to ourselves.

Some of the principal’s remarks were such as these., “Excellent”, “well behaved”, “good”, “average” etc. But my cousin’s remark seemed very unique, bold, short and precise. “TO BE DIRECTED”.

My cousin, who seemed so excited and elated by the remarks went to thank the principal profusely before coming to boast about his high recommendation by the school authority.

All of us who saw and read the remarks by the principal felt betrayed. How could the school authority award such degree of honour to one so disobedient, one who fought everyone including teachers, we thought. We did not and couldn’t understand until we got home and my uncle, his father who happened to be a retired headmaster interpreted the meaning of the remarks.

The retired headmaster looked at my testimonial and that of his son who had been basking in the glee of his new status, and shook his head.

The man looked at me and shook my hands and said. “You are more honoured”.

“It is a lie”, his son retorted. ” Look, mine reads, to be directed, which means, I am a director wherever I go, the young man was trying to explain what he couldn’t comprehend.

It was at this point the retired teacher brought the import of the real meaning to bear on us.

“TO BE DIRECTED” he began. ” What it simply means is that in all you do, you are to be directed because you are not capable of doing any reasonable thing on your own without guidance. I hope you do not present that self destructive harum scarum of an introduction to anyone you sought any good thing from, he concluded.

The young man collected the “capable of self destruct” testimonial from his father and gave it a long gaze while I and the father looked at him closely. His countenance changed gradually and became sober and later very sad.

After some times however, he got a job with an Israeli construction company and was doing well until he had an accident with the company’s vehicle which he took to a night party without permission and was sacked.

He is a Nigerian. Most Nigerians are like this guy. Highly cerebral. But unable to make right decisions at the right time when it matters most. They are to be directed.

As intelligent people, this is the most crucial period when the whole world is watching to see if Nigerians are actually intelligent enough to translate our intelligence to choose the right candidate among the three (3) major contestants in the presidential election coming up this Saturday.

I have carefully studied the contestants to know the real contender from the pretenders. Who is that Nigerian living in Nigeria that does not know who among the contestant that should and should not be voted for? We all know the truth.

You are a Nigerian. You are intelligent. You know those who plundered our common patrimony. Those you should not help into offices to continue our national misery.

When they say vote your conscience, it does not mean your selfish, greedy and guilty conscience. No. It means knowing and voting the right credible person, all for the love of country, not self. First and foremost, patriotism above every other considerations

It means the over riding interest above your pecuniary, selfish and primordial considerations.

Some people will vote for a particular candidate because of what they stand to benefit from such candidate, putting personal interest above national interest. This is gross error. It is unpatriotic.

No nation can grow without the patriotic contributions of its citizens. Such contributions includes thinking and acting right. consideration of the interest of the nation above every other thing. It includes also our ability to make the right decision in critical moment like chosing the next Nigeria leader in the coming Saturday election.

This Saturday election presents a golden opportunity before us all as citizens of this great Nation to decide our common destiny.

Let us therefore use it profitably by thinking right, acting right and voting right in our collective quest of finding true national identity through courageous and people oriented governance.