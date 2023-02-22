Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2023: NIGERIANS,  TO BE DIRECTED.

Opinion
By Editor
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Chris  Akhabue

It was after our West African Examinations Council, way back in Secondary school then, the  graduating students  lined up to collect their  school leaving testimonials from the  principal’s office.

 

I happened to be in the same school and class with a cousin  who was known to  both students and teachers to be very clever but  extremely stubborn. He fought his fellow students, seniors and even teachers,  he was a terror of sort, but good academically.

 

One after the other, we collected our testimonials and read out  the remarks of each student testimonial aloud, to ourselves.

 

Some of the principal’s remarks were such as these., “Excellent”, “well behaved”, “good”, “average” etc. But my cousin’s remark seemed  very unique, bold, short and precise. “TO BE DIRECTED”.

 

My cousin, who seemed so excited and elated by the remarks went to thank the principal profusely before coming to boast about his high recommendation by the school authority.

 

All of us  who saw and  read the remarks by  the principal felt betrayed. How could the school authority award such degree of honour to one so disobedient, one who fought everyone including teachers,  we thought. We did not and couldn’t understand until we got home and my uncle, his  father who happened to be a retired headmaster interpreted the meaning of the remarks.

 

The retired headmaster looked at  my testimonial and that of his son who had been basking in the glee of his new status, and shook his head.

 

The man looked at me and shook my hands and said. “You are more honoured”.

“It is a lie”, his son retorted. ” Look, mine reads, to be directed, which means,  I am a director wherever I go, the young man was trying to explain what he couldn’t comprehend.

 

It was at this point the retired teacher brought the import of the real meaning to bear on us.

 

“TO BE DIRECTED” he began. ” What it simply means is that in all you do, you are to be directed because you are not capable of doing any reasonable thing on your own without guidance. I hope you do not present that self destructive harum scarum of an introduction to anyone you sought any good thing from, he concluded.

 

The young man collected the “capable of  self destruct”  testimonial from his father  and gave it a long gaze while I and the father looked at him closely. His countenance changed gradually and became  sober and later very sad.

 

After some times   however, he  got a job with an Israeli construction company and was doing well until he had an accident with the company’s vehicle which he took to a night party without permission and   was sacked.

 

He is a Nigerian. Most Nigerians are like this guy.  Highly cerebral. But unable to make right decisions at the right time when it matters most. They are to be directed.

 

As intelligent people, this is the most crucial period when the whole world is watching to see if Nigerians are actually intelligent enough to   translate our intelligence to choose the right candidate among the three (3) major contestants in the presidential  election coming up this Saturday.

 

I have carefully studied the contestants to know the real contender from the pretenders. Who is that  Nigerian living in Nigeria that does not know who among the contestant that should and  should not be voted for? We all know the truth.

 

You are a Nigerian. You are intelligent. You know those who plundered our common patrimony. Those you should not help into offices to continue our national misery.

 

When they say vote your conscience, it does not mean your selfish, greedy and guilty conscience. No. It means knowing and voting the right credible person, all for the love of country, not self. First and foremost, patriotism above every other considerations

 

It means the over riding  interest above your pecuniary, selfish and primordial considerations.

 

Some people will vote for a particular candidate because of what they stand to benefit from such candidate, putting personal interest above national interest. This is gross error. It is unpatriotic.

 

No nation can grow without the patriotic contributions of its citizens. Such contributions includes  thinking and acting right. consideration of the interest of the nation above every other thing. It includes also our ability to make the right decision in critical moment like  chosing the next Nigeria leader in the coming Saturday election.

 

This Saturday election  presents  a golden opportunity  before us all as citizens of this great Nation to decide our common destiny.

 

Let us therefore use it profitably by thinking right, acting right and voting right in our collective quest of finding true national identity through courageous and people oriented governance.

Continue Reading
Editor 10293 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

THE IKUKU FACTOR IN ABIA STATE

Just before the elections

Three types of people that will always be in your life

Stop condemning Nigeria, we are doing better than most…

1 of 72