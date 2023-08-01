2023 NAICE: NNPCL GECO Kyari calls for more public-private collaboration to solve energy trilemma

.Regulatory agencies; NMDPRA, NUPRC, NCDMB highlight efforts at energy sustainability

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, has called for increased collaboration between the private sector and government agencies to solve the energy trilemma Africa and Nigeria face.

Kyari noted that African countries grapple with strategies for balancing energy availability with meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals No 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and No 13 (climate actions).

Kyari said the Nigerian trilemma of making energy more accessible, affordable and sustainable requires a multi-stakeholder approach that involves government, the private sector, civil society, the host community and the public at large.

The NNPCL GCEO made his submission at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2023 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) on Monday.

The 2023 NAICE is themed “Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa.”

Kyari noted that the Nigerian government has made some headway in making energy more accessible, affordable and sustainable through the introduction of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the privatisation of NNPC and the drafting of the Nigerian Climate Act.

“The Nigerian energy industry has witnessed strategic transformation which has given birth to viable industry legislation, the PIA, and a long-term gas-centred energy transition plan,” Kyari said.

“The PIA also provides for NNPC Ltd. to engage in the renewable energy business,” he added.

Kyari stated that Nigeria hopes to see an increase in the footprint of alternative cleaner energy sources in the foreseeable future as it is not transitioning away from the use of hydrocarbons.

“We use what we have to get to our desired destination,” Kyari said.

Kyari said that due to NNPCL’s expansion of its gas development and gas infrastructure across the country, Nigeria has about 209.5 Trillion Cubic Feet of natural gas reserves with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF.

“This is an enormous resource that would drive a cleaner and affordable energy vision,” the NNPCL GCEO added.

Kyari also pointed out that other alternative energy sources such as solar and wind are faced with technology limitations, are still not affordable and cannot meet the high energy demands of Nigeria’s industries, cities and remote environments.

Other regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) addressed the conference attendees.

The NUPRC, led by Engr Gbenga Komolafe, highlighted its efforts in addressing the energy trilemma and announced it had recently opened a department dedicated to carbon monitoring to keep gas flaring in check.

The NMDPRA, led by Engr Farouk Ahmed said it is “addressing the trilemma of energy accessibility, affordability and sustainability by unlocking the full potential of natural gas which is the cleanest fossil fuel so far and has multiplier effects on all sectors of the economy.”

The NCDMB, led by Engr Simbi Wabote, called on Nigerian industry players to use what is available to approach the solving of the energy trilemma.

The content monitoring board also urged African countries to cooperate and warned against engaging in over-heated debates on the issues surrounding climate change and energy sustainability.

The 2023 NAICE, led by Engr Felix Obike, has over 2,000 attendees, including petroleum engineers, students, regulators and energy industry players.

The conference will run from July 31 through August 2, 2023, in Lagos state.