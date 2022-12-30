2023: LP ‘ll secure 70% votes in Plateau -Dakum

.Reiterates commitment to transforming transport sector

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum has stated that the party will overwhelmingly secured 70% to 80% votes in each of the 2023 presidential and governorship elections in the state.

Dakum who was reacting to the opinion polls recently conducted by This Day Newspaper on the Plateau that Labour Party and PDP candidates are got 30% each, APC 20% NNPC 5% and 10% undecided, said, ” of course they say opinion poll they not say reality poll. If it is a reality polls Peter Obi and Patrick Dakum would get 70% to 80% on the Plateau.

“I am confident that Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti and Patrick Dakum/Edward Pwajok SAN is going to win overwhelmingly on the Plateau.

“But you see, we are not disregarding any poll but used the poll to galvanize. Assuming the poll was right we will say all the undecided is already ours because the way how things are going the people are not going to decide the other side.

“And the 30% that belongs to the other party the Labour Party is going to get it because every where you go now is like reawakening. People are seeing the signed of better Nigeria with Labour Party. So let us move on. I am confidence we are moving into victory because this is a movement that is God sent”, he mentioned.

The Labour Party standard bearer in Plateau who tour Jos North and Jos South Metropolis for four over hours Wednesday, with tricycle riders Union alongside deputy Edward Pwajok SAN and other campaign council members of the the party intensify commitment to make transportation sector one of the economy hub of Plateau.

According to him, “To me this is what I would described as the most exciting experience and is not as if I have never been in the Keke before but going in a Keke and coming home was a different experience.

“Another experience was the experience of what the Plateau people are going through in terms of transportation. It gives the idea on how to make an input to our very comprehensive policy when it comes to transport in the Plateau. Taking into account that we want the economic, and take cognizance of the people that were inside will also take the terrain, we also take cognizance of the urban, semi urban nature of the place.

So, for us, myself and my deputy Governor come 2023 by the grace of God Edward Pwajok SAN, we are committed to the transportation policy that is going to improve the economy and also improve to be one of the item that would contribute to the security architecture of Plateau State.

“So for me we have made our commitment to be with the people in thin and thick, where they are that is where we will be. If the people of Plateau are in pain we are together with them, if they are rejoicing we will be there with them! So let go and were not just with the campaign but also planning for governance…..

“We are consolidating on the gains that we have recorded. Majority of the tricycle riders or Keke Napep you see are Keke for Dakum/Pwajok. They are already in the structure of Dakum/Pwajok campaign. They are also providing input into this transportation policy I am talking about because they are the ones that are taking the majority of the people up and down. They are also going to be part of the national planning.

He acknowledged that Labour Party is form by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC. So Labour Party belongs to NURTW, NARTO, Keke Napep and every one that involves in transportation.