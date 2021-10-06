2023: Lagos royal fathers declare support for Tinubu as SWAGA intensifies consultations

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The campaign group rooting for the candidature of the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has intensified its sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in the state.

Although Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election, his posters for the poll have flooded Lagos metropolis.

Tinubu’s posters for the poll were seen in many strategic areas of the state, such as Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

SWAGA’23 which is being led by a former minister of Works and media adviser to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, had been inaugurated chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of Western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group commenced a week long sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions solicited for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said, the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential election.

According to the national chairman of SWAGA 23, Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.

He stressed that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying he will build on the achievements recorded by the administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described him as a great national asset, a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.

“We are here to visit the traditional rulers because they are a vital element in governance, we were in Badagry yesterday, today, we met with the monarchs in Ikeja Division and Lagos Division”, he said. .

The scribe of SWAGA in Lagos, Khafilat Ogbara, said their visit to the traditional rulers was purposely for sensitization, consultation and mobilisation of people in different areas of the state ahead of inauguration of the group in the state.

All the monarchs in their response endorsed the candidature of Tinubu beckoned him to contest for president.

Prominent among the traditional rulers that Tinubu to contest for president were Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland and others.

They all also lent their voices to the agitation for his candidature while praying for a successful outing for the group.

