2023: Labour urges Nigerians to shun voter apathy and vote en-masse.

… Says Nigeria redeemable despite crippling economic situation

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

As Nigeria enters another election year, organized labour under the ages of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has renewed appeal to Nigerians to shun voter apathy and turn out en masse to vote for the right candidates in the 2023 general elections

President of the union Comrade Tommy Etim Okon who expressed the concerns and pains of Nigerians also noted that the economic advisers of the government have failed in their capacities.

He said the citizens should not be deterred by the uncertainties in the polity, shrinking purchasing power, nor the crumbling utilities for which they pay high taxes.

Tommy Okon who stated these in Lagos on Thursday against the backdrop of continued scarcity of fuel, the return of long queues in petrol stations across the country and naira notes, noted that the informal sector was the worst hit.

He lamented that this not the best of time for government, its machineries and players, stressing also that the country would continue to be in serious trouble, except it urgently rejigs the informal economy.

The ASCSN boss condemned the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not understanding the policy rather than making life difficult for workers.

Okon said leading a protest or shutting down the economy would only make the government feast on it to postpone the general elections.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria could be a better nation when the right leadership that has the competence, capacity, content and capability to move forward comes on board, adding that Nigerians should ensure that they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders who would move the country forward. “Nigeria is like vehicle without an engine and not yet uhuru for the in-coming administration because the next president is going to face the issues he never bargained for. We in the labour movement don’t want to take chances because if we lead a protest, government will cash in on that and say the economy is not conducive for the conduct of elections. We are now applying a scientific approach to industrial relations.

“Our PVC is our weapon of warfare and for any government that is anti-workers would be voted out, irrespective of religion and political affiliation but conscious of someone who has the capacity, competence, capability and contents to deliver.

“Any government that is coming that will not show enormous concern for the workers should be ready to face the wrath of the workers. We are only keeping silent because we want this government to leave in peace so that nobody will accuse the labour unions of sabotaging the government to achieve their plans to stop the conduct of elections”, he said.