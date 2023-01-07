2023…Labour Party (LP) inaugurate LG Campaign Committee in Ebonyi State

By CLEMENT NNACHI (Abakaliki)

Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State, under the aegies of “Liberation Campaign Project” has inaugurated the Local Government campaign committee across the 13 councils of the state.

Inaugurating the Committee at the Campaign Secretariat Abakaliki, the LP Governorship Candidate Arc Edward Nkwegu, represented by his deputy Prince Aja Nwabueze Igwe, charged the committee members to show commitment and drive home the agenda of the party to the grassroots.

Arc Nkwegu reiterated that the party will win all the various elective positions in the forthcoming election.

*You are going to work under the Director General of the Liberation Campaign Council”

“Our four Point Agenda include job creation, Industrial Revolution, Institutional/Civil Service Reform, and Human Enterpreneurship “

Addressing the Committee members, the Director General of the State Governorship Campaign Council Barrister George Ukpai, said the event was a commitment towards realizing the victory of the party in the State.

“This event for which we have gathered provides an opportunity for us to demonstrate our faith and commitment to realizing the new Ebonyi State of our dream”

“Things have gone out of hand, we are challenged by unmitigated hardship imposed on us by bad governance, our academic and health systems have been destroyed”

“Prices of food items in the market, even kerosene, have gone beyond the reach of the common man, the seed we are sowing today is part of our focused strategies to take our destiny into our hands”

Barrister Ukpai emphasized that the members of the Local Government Committee, were carefully nominated by the stakeholders to pilot the project at the grassroots.

He said that the campaign Directorate will provide the committee with the necessary support needed.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the committee members, Mr Onyiba Chimaike, assured that the members would strive and deliver on their mandate.

In attendance at the event included the Labour Party deputy Governorship Candidate Mr Aja Nwabueze Igwe, party contestants of various political positions, the LP candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo among others.