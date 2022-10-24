2023: Katsina APC strongman lost out in guber race for manipulating party, government -Sen. Abba Ali

There are concerns that APC may have an uphill task in retaining power in Katsina State following the defection of the acclaimed pillar of the Katsina APC, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, and his teeming followers to the opposition peoples Democratic Party (PDP). What is your take on this?

Well, I think people outside Katsina do not know the politics of Katsina. Mustapha Inuwa was a figure in our government since the inception of APC in Katsina State. He was (pioneer) chairman of the party and he opted for the seat of Secretary to the Government of the State.

He enjoyed all the privileges of controlling the party; he manipulated it, he didn’t want any election because he nominated his henchmen to hold the office of the chairman for two terms without any election, which meant he held the party in one hand and held the government in the other hand.

Nobody has ever had such a chance as Mustapha Inuwa had within these seven and a half years in Katsina; he was controlling the party and the government. If he felt he was strong enough to win (Katsina APC primary) election with all the controls he had, people showed him that they don’t support him. It was an election held in public and he was defeated. I think Mustapha should have thanked the people and government of Katsina for given him a chance to hold two offices at the same time and this (the result of the governorship primary) shows him that the people were not satisfied with his performance, and that is why he was not elected.

Two or three days ago, he was in his own local government area trying to win the confidence of some APC supporters, so that they can go along with him, I am telling you, only four people were ready to go along with him. That will not affect APC; I am telling you Mustapha’s defection will not affect APC’s support in Katsina.

I think he is making the grievous mistake of his career by taking such a decision to defect from APC. He has forgotten what he has been doing to PDP former governor. He was leading everything – in court and elsewhere – and was saying all sorts of bad things about that man, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. I think they are just setting a trap for him to join them and then disgrace him later.

Do you think the presidential flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu, deserves to win 2023 presidency?

I am an APC man. I was in Kaduna at the (penultimate) weekend, we had a meeting – all the governors in the north were in Kaduna a day before his (Tinubu’s) appearance before the Northern Elders Forum – I am telling you he has all the support of our governors in the north. We are going to defeat anybody as far as the north is concerned, Tinubu is our candidate and he Will get all the support.

He has made a good choice of picking Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Shettima is somebody who performed very well in Maiduguri and he is a very charismatic person and very active; they will make a very good team, I don’t think there will be any better team than their own.

Sen. Musa Kwankwaso, NNPP presidential candidate, has argued that the recent summit of Northern Elders Forum was a prelude to the anointing of a consensus presidential candidate by the forum. What is your take on consensus candidacy and if such is in the offing, who should the cap fits?

I think the assumption of Kwankwaso was his own view. The Northern Elders Forum has made it clear that it didn’t assemble presidential candidates to make a choice out of them but it called them in respect of the position they were seeking and to ascertain what they would offer the people of Arewa.

The elders have no constitutional right to choose a consensus candidate. The candidates are from different parties, whether they (the elders) like it or not, Nigerian Constitution endorses that and all the forum aimed at was to see the candidates that would be willing to support the wishes and aspirations of the northern people.

The issue of consensus didn’t arise: one could arrive at a consensus where all the candidates are of the same party but these candidates are from different parties. Kwankwaso may have his own version of consensus but that is not the reality.

Do have a word or two for individuals and groups with strong reservations about Tinubu – Shettima ticket?

My message is, in the Nigerian Constitution, we don’t have any provision for ethnicity or religious composition of (presidential) team. A candidate of a party is to look for somebody that will assist him to emerge victorious at the poll and work with him to achieve the objectives of their party.

Bola Tinubu has chosen Shettima because he looked at his pedigree – his performances in Borno State and in the Senate. According to Tinubu, Shettima is the best running mate he could pick to assist him in getting the presidency.

So, people may say whatever they want but we have to work with our constitution, which tries to avoid bringing in ethnicity or religious differences and so on and so fourth. I don’t think the views of some people about Shettima will affect our successes.

Finally, some are of the view that 2023 polls will be a referendum of sort on Katsina APC and Buhari administration respectively. Do you think the poll will favour your party at both levels?

People are always forgetful. I don’t want to take a particular state if you are looking at the party’s chances of forming a government in the country; we have to take the generality of the states.

The government of Muhammad Buhari is performing very well, there are so many things that have been introduced in the country which no government in the history of Nigerian politics has done.

If you recall, when we came in in 2015/2016, there was so many complaints that so many governors could not even pay salaries of workers and so on. If we could recollect, before his assumption of office, the price of crude oil was 140 dollars under Jonathan’s government but immediately he (Buhari) entered into office, the price of oil dropped to about 30 dollars and even below 30, in fact, to a quarter of what it used to be but because of the efforts and good intervention of the government, it made sure that the nation looked inward because externally, the price crude oil which is the major revenue earner for the country had dropped drastically.

So, Buhari government had to look inward and blocked all chances of revenue leakages and came up with a budget of seven trillion naira while the previous (PDP) government, with all the money it had been getting, had 2015 budget of only three trillion naira.

It continues like that; every year, there has been an increase. There was bail out from Buhari government to all state governments to pay arrears of salaries and pension besides so many social intervention programmes such as N-Power to revive the economy as had never been done by any government in this country. People should remember that. Nigerians can’t forget all that.

I am sure Bola Tinubu will be elected to build on the solid foundation laid by Muhammad Buhari. It is continuous exercise and every reasonable Nigerian will remember that and we don’t want to go back to the era when we know that the revenue of the government was stolen.

Where is the former minister of petroleum? She is hiding in England with billion of naira, the money will never be brought back to Nigeria.

In politics, people are free to say what they like and people are free to play their games but the electorate know better. When the APC government assumed office in 2015, Boko Haram was all over this country; they occupied 17 local government areas in Borno State but none of them is under Boko Haram today. Bombs were going off in Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna and even in Kankara here in Katsina State but all that is over. It’s now tactical warfare of Boko Haram; they are picking people here and there and that has been taken care off.

I think people should realize that this government has done a lot. I am sure that with the performance of this Buhari administration, Nigerians will be willing to vote for Bola Tinubu to continue with the good job.