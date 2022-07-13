2023 : It is Southeast turn, we won’t allow interim govt – Igbo Elders

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Facts emerged Tuesday in Onitsha, Anambra State, that the diffculties encountered in obtaining Permanent Voters Card, PVC, in the Southeast zone is a grand design to deny the zone the opportunity of clinching the Presidency come 2023 general election.

This assertion was made by the National President of Anambra State Elders Forum, Hon. Justice Anthony I. Iguh, (rtd) while reacting to denial of PVC to eligible Igbo by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Based on this PVC crisis and other issues being experienced that include, lack of personnel, materials, and bribery to procure the PVC, it is a grand design intended to pave way for the introduction of interim government”.

The President who spoke through his Deputy, His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama, hinted that on the process of trying to normalize the situation which bulk of the loss of the presidency would be felt by the Igbo nation, interim government would be introduced.

“This would be to distract the attention of the clinching of the presidency by the Igbo. So We advise that all Igbo sons and daughters should try and get their PVC first”

“What we saw in the registration of Voters was terrible, better imagined than experienced. Over 100 names were seen in the voters register on arrival in a particular registration centre prior to the commencement of the registration exercise.”

“Who were those names, where and when were they registered and given the PVCs. The way it is going they are planning for interim Government”

“No INEC officials, no materials, money exchanges hands, (large sums of money) just to procure the PVC in the zone, the offials are being tempted and they can’t resist it”

“They know it is turn of Igbo. In APC and PDP primary elections Igbo did not get second position. They know what they are doing”

He added also that the on going Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU strike should be stopped, adding that, “ASUU should be paid and their demands fulfilled in the interest of the students”.