2023 is year of God’s judgement against wicked, corrupt leaders, days Pastor Olukoya

This year, 2023, is a year of divine judgement against wicked and corrupt leaders in Nigeria, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has said.
Unveiling his “Prophetic Picture” for the 2023 in his New Year sermon at the church’s international headquarters in Lagos, Olukoya also said: “This is a year where God will break His silence to deal with evil and wickedness.”
Details of the prophecies…
PROPHETIC PICTURE OF THE YEAR 2023 by Dr. Daniel Olukoya (G.O. MFM Worldwide)
Two books of the Bible are essential for this year. Take time and study them. One is Psalm 23, and the other is Isaiah.
THE STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS IN YEAR 2023
ESSENTIAL PRAYERS FOR THIS YEAR – FOR OURSELVES
ESSENTIAL PRAYERS FOR THIS YEAR – FOR NIGERIA OR ANY COUNTRY WHERE YOU ARE.
