2023: INEC begins consultations ahead of political campaigns

Ahead of the political campaigns for 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC would be meeting the National Peace Committee under the leadership of former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar next week as a way of deepen consultations for the elections.

According to INEC time-table, the presidential campaigns are slated to begin on September 28.

The Commission would also organise a major discussion on electoral logistics involving logisticians, security agencies, labour unions and other critical stakeholders in the first week of October.

These were disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu during a retreat to review the Ekiti and Osun Off-Cycle governorship elections ahead of the 2023 general elections in Ikeja, Lagos.

Other participants at the retreat were Staff of the Commission, representatives of civil society organisations, election experts and development partners who were to deliberate on a variety of issues from 13th-17th September.

In his opening remark, the INEC boss said, “By organising today’s retreat, the Commission has sustained the tradition of reviewing our elections to learn lessons for improvement of future elections. The truth is that in last one decade or so, the conduct of elections in particular and the management of the electoral process in general have become more complex. Voting populations have become larger and more diverse in terms of their voting needs and expectations.

“The introduction of technology has made election and the electoral process more transparent. Electoral Commissions are subjected to greater public scrutiny and under increasing pressure to adequately respond to the diversity and complexity of the needs of various electoral stakeholders to ensure seamless voter registration processes, expand voter access to polling units, ensure adequate and focused voter and civic education programmes, provide adequate and prompt information about electoral activities, make adequate arrangements for the prompt commencement of voting activities on Election Day, address issues of inclusivity for marginalised groups (women, youth, persons with disability and IDPs) and ensure greater transparency in result management and result collation processes.

“Over the last two Electoral Cycles (2011-2015 and 2015-2019), the Commission made concerted efforts to respond to these diverse and complex needs. Significant improvements have been recorded in the conduct of elections. Overall, elections have become better organised and more transparent.

“Consequently, there is a huge public expectation to sustain this trend and raise the bar ever higher. The willingness of civil society organisations, election experts and development partners to work with the Commission to further improve on our processes is a great source of encouragement. We are fully aware of the reality that good elections have resulted in even greater expectations on the Commission to do better.

“The recent Ekiti and Osun off-cycle Governorship elections provide the background to this retreat. In both elections, we were prompt and proactive in the level of implementation of our pre-election activities such as training, storage facilities, printing of the voters’ register, the receipt of non-sensitive materials, preparation of the Registration Area Centres (RACs), deployment and configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), coordination with the security agencies and the management of electoral logistics. Similarly, the opening of Polling Units (PUs) and the commencement of polls was impressive, a fact also reported by many election observation groups.

“However, while the Commission draws vital lessons from the conduct of the most recent off-cycle elections, managing the forthcoming General Election is huge. The voter population, number of polling units, election personnel, security considerations, logistics and so on are enormous.

“For instance, compared to the General Election, the Ekiti and Osun voter population constitutes just 3.27% of the total number of registered voters; 5.94% of the number of Local Government Areas, 5.77% of Registration Areas (or electoral Wards) and only 3.51% of PUs nationwide.

“Conducting a General Election will be an entirely different experience but the principles remain the same. Afterall, following the successful conduct of the Ekiti Governorship, some people wondered if the same can be repeated in Osun because of its much bigger size and population. As it turned out, Osun was an improvement on Ekiti. This gives us confidence that working on the same principles, the General Election will also be successfully delivered.

“Over the next few weeks, we will also intensify our consultations and engagement across the country. For instance, the Commission will be meeting with the National Peace Committee under the leadership of our respected former Head of State General Abdulsalami next week ahead of the commencement of campaign by political parties on 28th September 2022. Similarly, in the first week of October 2022, the Commission will organise a major discussion on electoral logistics involving logisticians, security agencies, labour unions and other critical stakeholders,” Yakubu stated.

In his welcome address, Lagos INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje said the retreat was geared towards having a thorough and honest appraisal of the conduct of the off-cycle Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States with a view to ensuring an improved performance in the conduct of a free, fair, credible and inclusive General Election in 2023.

He added, “There is no gainsaying the fact that the Commission deserves accolades for the successful conduct of Ekiti and Osun off-cycle Governorship Elections, which were generally adjudged to be free, fair and credible by Domestic and Foreign Observers who monitored the two elections. The two elections were indeed a litmus test for the Commission as they were conducted using the new 2022 Electoral Act and 2022 Guidelines and Regulations for Conduct of Elections among others.

“It is gladdening to note that the new Electoral Act 2022 has given legal backing to INEC to deploy technology to enhance the credibility of the electoral process which has given birth to the deployment of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. The BVAS and |ReV portal have continued to perform optimally and added the much-needed value to the process as witnessed in the recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. The fact needs to be stressed however, that the Commission needs to commence early and rigorous training for both permanent and ad-hoc personnel on the handling of these new equipment in order to have seamless operations in the forthcoming General Elections in 2023.”

