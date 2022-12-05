2023: I ‘ll set aside $10m to empower  youths if elected –Atiku

.Vows to privatize PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries

.Begs Lagosians to end one man family rule

.As Okowa urges citizens to reject govt that has destroyed Nigeria

.Bode George, Makinde, Fayose, others shun Lagos rally

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to set aside USD10m to empower the youths when he comes the president of Nigeria.

Atiku made the promise in Lagos on Monday during the PDP presidential campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The PDP presidential candidate who said the All Progressive Congress (APC) lied by claiming it developed Lagos, said he has come to liberate Nigerians from the poverty inflicted on them by the ruling party.

“Lagos residents need to liberate themselves from a family government that has led them in the past twenty three years to a people’s government which will be led by Jandor

“I have also come to liberate you from the poverty inflicted on you by the APC government.

I will set aside USD20m to empower the youths when I become president.

Don’t worry where I am going to get the money from, by the time I privatise Kaduna, Warri and Port- Harcourt refineries, I will get the money”, Atiku said

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, popularly called Jandor who spoke earlier at the rally said, there was need to recover Nigeria to rescue Lagos, and that can only be done by voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

He lamented how deplorable things has become under the ruling APC particularly in Lagos where he described as 22 years of hardship under the APC.

“I will build a Lagos that will work for all of us and not just one man. They have been enriching themselves in the last 23 years, we must put a stop to this.

“When Sanwo-Olu took over from Akinwumi Ambode, the poverty rate in Lagos was at 4.5%, now it has risen to 8.5%, Unemployment in Lagos was 14.6% when Sanwo-Olu took over, today it is 37.6%.

“They said they have invested N20 billion in creating employment through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, but unemployment rate is increasing everyday”, Jandor said.

Also speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Nyocha Ayu said Lagos was going to be liberated because liberating Lagos means liberating Nigeria because Lagos is strategic being the economic hub of the country.

“Lagos is a rich state, there should be no poverty in Lagos, that is why we bring you hope.

Vote Jandor, he will ensure you are not overtaxed. He will deliver you from multiple taxation when he becomes governor”, he said

Ayu handed over the flag of the party to the governorship candidate.

Other members of the PDP presidential campaign council who spoke at the rally were Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Patrick Okowa, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs Titi Atiku, governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, among others.

Meanwhile, Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday expressed confidence that Nigerians would not allow the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that had impoverished them to remain in power.

He said that the prevailing level of decay in the socio-economic life in the country had never been recorded in its history, and blamed it on the gaping ineptitude of the ruling APC.

Okowa stated this at PDP’s Presidential Campaign at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Monday, and remarked that by its abysmal performance, which was common knowledge to Nigerians, APC had returned the country to “dark days”.

The vice-presidential candidate, however, affirmed that recovery was possible and close as the Presidential Candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was determined to rescue the country.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to mobilise fully and support the PDP’s mission of recovering the country and return it to brighter times.

He said that Atiku Abubakar was a Pan-Nigerian, and a candidate accepted across the country, adding that he “is a unifier, who believes immensely in Nigeria”.

“Our nation, Nigeria, can work better than its is now and the only man that can do this is Atiku Abubakar.

“He will restore the lost glory of Nigeria. Nigerians are conscious and wiser now, with their experience of poor governance of the APC”, he stated.

Okowa urged voters in Lagos to cast their ballot for all PDP candidates, saying that was the only way to remove the state from being someone’s dynasty.

However, Prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party were conspicuously absent at the mega rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Lagos on Monday.

The party bigwigs absent from the rally include its former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

George is a strong member of the PDP Integrity Group which also has five governors of the party known as G5 as members.

The group led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as a condition to work for Atiku.

Among the G5 governors is Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who also shunned the rally in Lagos, South West.

Similarly, the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, among other leaders of Integrity were absent when Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, took their presidential campaign to Lagos.

However, Atiku and his entourage rode triumphantly into the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of the rally, in a motorcade.

Those at the rally include Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

Others in attendance were former Senate Presidents: Dr. Bukola Saraki, Dr. Anyim Pius Anyim; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, among others.

The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, who welcomed the presidential campaign train said his candidature would end the reign of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, “Funke and I have been ordained by God to put an end to this dynasty that has held us by the jugular.”