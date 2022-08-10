2023: I have earned Lagosians’ trust for reelection –Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration has earned the trust of Lagosians, saying in preparation of 2023 gubernatorial election experienced hands count rather than going for trial and error.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu spoke during a Channels Television programme; “Sunday Politics”, in which he listed his administration’s efforts to achieve A Greater Lagos.

Asked if Lagosians would vote for him again, the Governor said his administration had earned the trust of Lagosians to stand him a good chance in 2023 elections as he emphasised that the audiences in the State are discerning as conversations centre around what the administration has done to make living better for residents.

“In an emergency, it is in the interest of the people to go for an experienced person to handle the situation rather than choose someone who is not familiar or has not handled the issue concerned. This is real governance. I have the greatest respect for all the candidates but the governance of Lagos is not for trial and error; you have to hit the ground running.

“If you have an emergency at 3a.m, who would you call? What are your chances? Do you call a man that has experience, that has gone through the trenches before, that has lived with it and understands what the issues are and appreciates the challenges you have at that 3a.m? Or will you leave your chances to someone that does not know where the dial is or that does not know what the issues of governance are? On all of these, I believe I have earned the trust and confidence of Lagosians”, he said.

Speaking on the destruction of public assets during the 2020 EndSARS protest, Sanwo-Olu said the state had recovered from the psychological trauma that emanated as a result of the carnage.

Many landmark buildings were destroyed in Lagos by hoodlums who hijacked the protest. Such buildings include the iconic City Hall, Lagos High Court, shopping malls, forensic laboratory and Oba’s Palace. Besides, about 200 new high-capacity buses were burnt in the unprecedented carnage.

The Governor said: “We have recovered psychologically from the destruction but we are still working on infrastructure recovery, knowing fully well that such takes time and huge resources to achieve. For instance, we are building an imposing multi-court structure to replace the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere”.

Describing the loss as “huge”, Sanwo-Olu said lessons had been learnt as the destruction was “a collateral damage” the State bore, noting that the State had no part in the events that led to the protest.

Sanwo-Olu also stated that his administration has trained no fewer than 400,000 people in new skills since he assumed office in 2019. He said: “We’re building a new Command and Control Centre for the waterways and data centre for security. We’re dealing with security issues in Lagos. We are working with the entire security architecture in the State to ensure that the citizens are safe and secure.”