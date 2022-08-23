2023 : I can’t succumb to emotional blackmails, rhetorics, grandstanding – Umeh replies APGA chieftain

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com
“It’s implication, is that APGA owes Senator Dr. Victor Umeh, a Thanksgiving Votes’, come 2023 general elections, regardless of new political affiliation. Chief Ben Obi, must therefore, resist the temptation of bitterness and agent provocateur. Let those who have tongues, count their teeth correctly. In a closed mouth however, flies do not enter.”END.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.