2023: Group lampoons former gov. Victor Attah, Oku Ibom Ibibio over roles in  choice of Udom’s successor.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A group, Akwa Ibom state council of Ministers aka Soldiers of Faith has blasted former Governor Obong Victor Attah and the president general of Akwa Ibom state traditional rulers council, Ntiyin Obong Solomon Etuk over their partisan roles in the emergence of Pastor Umo Enoh as Governor Udom Emmanuel’s successor.

Speaking on behalf of the group in a press parley with a cross section of correspondents of national dailies in Uyo, the spokesman of the group , Apostle Joseph Nyong who is also the President described the duo as a disgrace to institutions they represent.

He wondered how much money they could have been given to have made them stooped so low as to join hands with the so called the Fathers of Faith to present Pastor Umo Enoh as the preferred candidate to succeed Udom Emmanuel for the plumb job come 2023.

“Only a short while ago the former Governor Obong Victor Attah had announced that he has stepped down from partisan politics. As a purveyor of zoning arrangement, Attah should not have anointed anybody outside Itu/ Ibiono Ibom federal constituency yet to produce an elected governor,” he has said.

He therefore called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to rescind his decision on choice of Pastor Umo Enoh as his successor, adding that the agitation that has trailed endorsement of Umo Enoh if not checked is capable of igniting crisis in the state.

Dissociating the group from the endorsement, he described the claim by Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Fathers of Faith that God revealed Umo Enoh as the preferred candidate to mount the saddle as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom state as a great lie, saying that God can’t be author of confusion.

Accompanied the president to the press briefing were Vice President, Apostle Thompson Ibibom, Secretary general Apostle Elijah Usoh, Pastor Davis Effiong and Pastor Nsikak Effiom

Responding, Sunday Bassey assured that wide publicity would be accorded the press conference.