2023: Gov Mohammed qualified to be president of Nigeria —Wike

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Wike of Rivers State has declared that his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed is qualified to be president in the country in 2023, having proven himself as a helmsman in Bauchi and Abuja.

Governor Wike said this on Saturday when he paid a special new year visit to Mohammed at Ramat House, Bauchi, said that: “Mohammed is overqualified. Let me use that word if there is any word like that at all,” he stated while feeding questions from journalists on calls by Mohammed to run even though he is still has a second tenure to run as governor.

“He is qualified in every ramification. His relationship with people is second to none, so people calling on him to run for president have seen the qualities in him”.

Wike opined that the call on Mohammed to run for President in 2023 was not misplaced as the Bauchi Sate governor is “very qualified to run for president in this country”

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , he said would gladly welcome qualified politicians like Mohammed to replace the failed leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

“God will never forgive PDP” if PDP fails to take advantage of the woeful failure of APC to take over power in Nigeria in 2023 to salvage the country”, he warned .

Wike added, , “apart from that the fact Bala has had all the experiences, from the civil service down to political office from a Director in the ministry, he became a senator, a minister and now a governor, that alone is enough to qualify him.

“Then also look at what he is doing in Bauchi. Look at his pedigree, what he is doing as a first term governor. I have been here to flag off projects. So many of my colleagues have been here to flag off projects. How many first time governors do you see doing that?” .

Speaking on his visit to Bauchi Governor on New Year, said that he left Port Harcourt to be in Bauchi in an effort to make the PDP a united party and secondly because Mohammed is a special friend he holds in high esteem

“I have not even gone to see my parents. I have not seen my community. I have not seen anybody. We just decided that the first place we must be is Bauchi.

“If PDP makes the mistake of not listening to Nigeria it will be defunct for God to forgive PDP because this is an opportunity to save Nigeria. We are in problem now and only PDP will lead Nigeria out. So we must take that responsibility,” he stated.

According to him , if the lot falls on Mohammed to contest for president, he will give him the necessary support saying the Bauchi State governor’s future is brighter

Wike said he and Mohammed had resolved to make Nigeria better hence the meeting.

In his response, Governor Bala described Wike as an amiable person who is always full of pleasant surprises and today’s visit s surprises

According to him, “Today’s visit has really exhilarated a feeling in me that I have more than a brother in Rivers. I have always looked up to Wike and I have always told him he is a leader not because he is a governor or he has money but the stuff he is made up. Very tough stuff and he is the face of PDP today and coming to Bauchi today my day has been made”.

He appreciated Wike for his courage, forthrightness and capacity to”say it as it is and we try to follow you for your capacity to see the truth which is unmatched by anybody and people misunderstand you but I am proud to be with you and I assure you that we will not have any reason to fight

On the agitation by some groups for him to contest, Mohammed said he has exceeded his personal expectation of himself having once to be a director, a senator, minister of FCT and a governor

“What we are after (Wike and I ) is the unity of this country, the progress and development and Nigeria, although I cannot claim to be near him in projects because he is the face of Project”.

