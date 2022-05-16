2023: Gov Masari denies pact with the Mint boss

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The acting spokesman of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Al-Amin Isa, says the meeting of the governor with the Managing Director of Nigerian Security and Minting Company, otherwise known as the Mint, Abbas Umar Masanawa, at Umar Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina, on Monday, 16th May, 2022, is clearly a coincidence.

Isa, Director General of New Media, in the governor’s office, who spoke in reaction as a story written by one Comrade Nura Siniya currently circulating online alleged that Gov Masari went to the airport to receive Masanawa, a governorship on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Isa’s statement titled, Political Blackmail, reads in part: “This story is a lie and the writer was clearly sponsored by mischief makers to cause crisis among the APC (governorship) aspirants.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari was at the airport today on his way to Abuja, and their meeting was just a coincidence. HE Masari was at the airport to join Max Air flight that also brought Umar Masanawa from Abuja.

“The public should disregard the story as a handiwork of sponsored mischief maker.”

