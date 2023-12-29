2023 FEMA Review: Flood, fire disasters claim 12, affect 1,793 persons in FCT- AG Director

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said 12 people lost their lives, while 1,793 others were affected as floods, building collapses and fire outbreaks caused damages in the territory in 2023.

Acting Director, FEMA, Mohammed Sabo who disclosed this while briefing journalists on activities of the agency for the physical year in Abuja,said the lives saved were through 24 calls on FEMA’s toll free number, which the agency responded accordingly.

According to him, the breakdown of search and rescue activities in 2023 showed that 1, 373 lives were rescued from various flood disasters, 4 lives were however lost.

Sabo said 173 lives were saved from building collapse, while 6 persons died in the incident.

On fire outbreaks, Sabo accounts that 247 lives were saved from 5 calls through the 112 toll free number, 2 persons lost their lives.

He also revealed that, the humanitarian activities impacted about 400 vulnerable residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

In his words: “Torrential rainfall in Yangoji/ Shafi community of Kwali area council displaced over 200 households and destroyed 25 farmlands”

The director said FEMA in collaboration with the Turkish Foundation, UFUK dialogue distributed various food items to 200 vulnerable households to enable them celebrate the eid el Kabir.

Under the National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention,(SNELEI), FEMA in collaboration with NEMA and the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, distributed food and non food items to 8403 communities across the 6 area councils of the FCT.

Sabo also said in 2024, the agency would partner with the National Defence College,(NDC) on the training of volunteers.

“We have already communicated the NDC to this effect and we are awaiting a response from them. The training is to equip our volunteers with basic and professional rescue skills.

“We also intend to organize a blood drive for the military , using our volunteers. The aim of the blood drive is to show support and solidarity for their efforts at keeping the nation safe.

“Intensify our sensitization campaign on safety measures during the rainy and dry seasons. Our rainy season campaign will focus on sensitizing residents on what to do before the rains, during the rains and after the rains.

“The spill over of this year’s operation eagle eye and dry season campaigns will be carried out in 2024”