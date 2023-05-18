2023 FCTA staff recognition award: Bello reiterates commitment to staff welfare

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has reassured the staff of the Administration’s commitment to ensuring their welfare.

The Minister revealed this at the annual FCTA staff recognition award 2023 held at Palms Hotel, Central Business District, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Malam Bello also reiterated the Administration’s commitment to evolving and promoting programmes and activities that ensure the promotion of staff welfare and motivation.

Bello, while congratulating the awardees, also encouraged them to do more and charged other members of staff to emulate the spirit of hard work and diligence.

The Minister, who was represented by Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, acknowledged that the FCTA/FCDA staff have continued to make huge contributions to the development of Abuja being the Centre of Unity.

He said the FCTA Staff are working day and night in bequeathing to all Nigerians, a capital city of pride for the country and the African continent at large.

Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola while congratulating the awardees revealed that the Administration would commence the payment of the 40 percent increase in salary in May 2023 following the approval by the Federal Government last month.

He said the increment is to be paid to FCT staff across the Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS).

Adesola said the non-payment of the harmonized payment of the 40% increase in the Salary of Staff in the CONPSS structure last month was a result of the non-availability of appropriate communication through a circular from the approving authority.

He stated that the Administration has institutionalized the payment of subvention and overheads as a first-line charge to ensure that staff is provided with the necessary tools and a conducive atmosphere to carry out their duties.

The Permanent Secretary urged the recipients of the awards to brace up and rededicate themselves to the service of the Administration; saying that the reward for hard work is more work.

According to him, “The awards ceremony is being held to appreciate and celebrate our collective achievements through the recognition of some staff, both present and former, who have stood out in the course of performing their duties. This includes some Permanent Secretaries, who previously served in the FCTA and contributed their quota to the development of the Territory”.

Earlier, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, while commending the FCT Administration for implementing the rewards and recognition systems which she said has always been in the Civil Service rules, but has been neglected until the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) 2017

The HOS, who was represented by Ngozi Onwujiwe said there are six pillars of the FCSSIP 25, one of which is staff welfare and is inspired by the fact that a motivated workforce is a productive workforce.

The 2023 Staff Recognition was given to 184 Staff and Corporate citizens in 12 Categories including Special Recognition Award, Outstanding Performance Award, Management Recognition Award, Exceptional Public Service Award, Star of Bravery Award, and Outstanding Leadership Award.

Other Categories are the Award of Gallantry, Innovation, and Creativity, Award for Distinction; Heart of the Nation Award, Staff of the Year Award, and The Honourable Minister of State Special Recognition Award.

Other recipients of the Outstanding Leadership award include Senior Special Assistant Media, to the FCT Minister, Abubakar Sani, Director of Treasury, Zanna Alhaji Hamza, Director of Human Resource Management, FCDA, Aminu Aliyu Gaya, Director Social Development, Sani Amar, and the Acting Chairman, FCT-IRS, Haruna Abdullahi among others.