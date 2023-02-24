2023 Elections: Practicsing restraint for peace, unity by Prophet Isaiah Wealth

As Nigerians prepare for the upcoming elections, a prophet of God, Dr Isaiah Wealth, has enlightened citizens of the country on the five codes of conduct to follow in order to experience a peaceful electoral process.

Dr Isaiah Wealth, who gave the enlightenment in a speech he gave during a morning broadcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, stated that “the mistake a lot of people make is that they go to practice campaign during Election Day and that’s what will give you problem”.

He is also the Founder T and Senior Pastor of the Gospel Pillars International Churches with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. He is also the President of the Isaiah Wealth Ministries.

Isaiah Wealth pointed out that Election Day is for casting of votes, not for campaigning, adding that: “So, if you get that wisdom, you’ll do well and these are the five things the Lord gave me”.

“He said go and tell the people, they shouldn’t say “I was following the Lord or I’m dying for the Lord or I’m doing something to please the Lord and they end up getting injured”.

According to the man of God: “On election Day – If necessary do not dress, chant or brand Your preferred candidate. The Bible says in 1Cor 8:13 Wherefore if meat make my brother to offend, I will eat no flesh while the world standeth, lest I make my brother to offend. So, do not wear a t-shirt or a cap or brand your car to reflect your preferred candidate. You may pass through a place or meet with people who don’t want that candidate, and they may hurt you and this is not the will of God for you.

“On election Day, defend yourself, but do not attack anyone or retaliate. It is not in line with right practice for you to attack anyone, no matter what they say, no matter what they do. Never attack a person, and if you get attacked, defend yourself but never retaliate.

“On election day – Do not campaign by convincing anyone to vote for a candidate, neither should you debate candidates especially in opposition dominated territories. Respect every man’s choice. He that is unjust, let Him be unjust still: and He which is filthy, let Him be filthy still: and He that is righteous, let Him be righteous still: and He that is holy, let Him be holy still. – Revelation 22:11 In other words, leave everyone to their opinion; Respect everyone’s opinion.

“On Election Day: No matter what happens, do not take laws into your hands. Report to appropriate authorities but keep evidence of any malpractice or injustice you witness. Never take laws into your hand, never hit anyone, never attack anyone, never tear anything that belongs to another person, never do that! Do not tear posters, don’t tear anything! Cards or anything.

Do not attack any person. If anything is done that is not correct, if anything is done that is injustice or any form of malpractice, keep your records. Thank God you have a phone.

“On election day – If your life is threatened, do not die in zeal without knowledge, instead play along with the enemy, whilst not failing to keep necessary evidence. Afterwards, report all such persons to the appropriate quarters. In other words, if someone says anybody that doesn’t vote this way, we’re going to kill them, just take whatever they want you to take, stand wherever they want you to stand, do not die unnecessarily. Keep record of what has been done the best way you can and do the reporting, for the Lord says ensure that you follow what is written in scripture”, Prophet Isaiah stated, while advising Nigerians to go out and exercise their civic responsibility by voting.

