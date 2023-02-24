2023 elections: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers lead as 87,209,007 voters collect PVCs  — INEC register

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja and BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As Nigerians go to the polls Saturday to elect a new President and National Assembly members, five states- Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers and Oyo with high number of registered voters will play a crucial role in deciding President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Also, a breakdown of the 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs collected so far, based on the released INEC register, the North West geo-political zone leads five others with 21,445,000 voters.

They are S/West- 15,536,213; S/South- 13,284,920; N/Central-13,127,170; N/East- 11,937,769 and

S/East- 10,401,484

There are four frontline candidates in the presidential race namely, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP and Dr.Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, one of whom is expected to emerge victorious.

According to the latest release by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, Lagos state has the largest number of collected PVC at 6,214,970 followed by Kano, 5,594,193, Kaduna 4,335,208, Rivers 3,285,785 and Oyo state 2,761,421.

It has been projected that such factors as religion, ethnicity, party affiliation and age will play major roles in determining the eventual winner of the poll.

Based on the figures above it is clear that a party like the APC with about 26 states currently will do well in most South West and Northern states while PDP which controls about 9 states including states in the South East, South South and a few states in the North may do a catch up in the contest.

However, the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar is optimistic that ethnic politics wil be to his advantage as virtually 19 states in the North with the exception of Benue State are clearly populated by the people of Islamic faith and largely with Hausa and Fulani population.

But the LP candidate, Peter Obi is contesting the election with the support of largely younger generation across Nigeria which according to INEC, are more than 60 percent voting population .

Virtually all the polls conducted by verified independent groups before now have tipped Obi as the likely winner of the presidential election based on his pan- Nigeria support.

He is very popular with the younger voting population across all ethnic, religious and social groups and projected to win high percentage of voters in the Southern states including Lagos and Rivers states.

His popularity also cuts across states in the North Central states of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa. He is also believed to have massive support in the North East states of Taraba and Bauchi.

As indicated earlier, of the 5 states with largest number of voters, it is believed that while Labour party will do very well in Rivers and Lagos states while APC will equally do well in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, and Oyo states where PDP will likely struggle.

Based on the conventions of past elections, the APC appears to have an edge over the other parties but it is believed that with the changing trends in global politics where the younger generation play a pivotal role on deciding who wins elections, and with cult like followership he has garnered in the last months, Obi may pull a huge surprise and may emerge the winner at first ballot.

.Stay away from polling units, if you don’t have PVC- INEC

Meanwhile, the INEC has advised Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to stay away from the polling units on election day.

Its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye stated this while receiving IT facilities from Community Life Project (CLP) and Ford Foundation in support of the INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye, who is Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said no any other means of identification would be used on election day, other than the PVC.

“As Nigerians go to the polling units on election day we want to point out that it is a mandatory provision of the Electoral Act that every citizen who wants to vote in the coming election must have a PVC.

“It is a mandatory requirement of section 47 subsection 1 of the Electoral Act.

“So individuals that do not have PVC are not required to approach any of our polling units. No individual is permitted to go to the polling units and provide any other means of identification other than the PVC.

He re-emphasied that INEC was committed to the use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voters’ accreditation and uploading of election results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Okoye also reminded the media, election observer groups and citizens that it is only INEC that has the legal right to announce election results.

“No media organisation, no individual, no citizen, no domestic or international election observer is permitted under the condition or under the law to announce election result.

“As some of you are aware, the Chairman of INEC is the Electoral Commissioner for the whole of the federation and the retuning officer for the presidential election.

“So only the chairman of the commission is permitted by the Constitution and the Electoral Act to announce the presidential results.

“Any other person can be appointed by the commission to announce any other level of election,’’ he said.

.It’s not a do -or- die affair, AU devt agency tells Nigerians

Also, the African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness and ensure that the forthcoming elections are free from violence.

The organisation gave the advice at a road walk organised to sensitise Nigerians on the need for a violence free election, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Abdulkaheem Akande, Director, Planning, Research and Innovation, AUDA-NEPAD, said the sensitisation was geared towards ensuring a peaceful election, devoid of crisis and violence.

Akande, who is also the focal person of the nationwide violence free election campaign, said that most of the African countries were looking up to Nigeria to get it right in this election.

“The essence of this sensitisation campaign is to give out early warning to avert a lot of conflicts and crisis that comes with electioneering in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

“Most importantly, the AU and EU are looking up to Nigeria to get it right because if we get it right, other Africa member states will get it right too.

“We are trying to curb all the malpractices in elections, such as vote-buying, snatching of ballot boxes, crisis and bitterness.

“We want Nigerians to know that they do not have to die during elections and they do not have to take it as a do or die affair, one government will come and another will go,” he said.

He also advised Nigerians to choose right, vote rightly for their preferred candidates and resist the temptation of selling their votes.

He also called on successful candidates in the elections to extend a hand of fellowship to their opponents by carrying them along in their administration.

Also speaking, Mrs Juwaretu Olumoko, a facilitator in the campaign said the campaign, which is being carried out in different states, is aimed at discouraging acts of violence during the elections.

“Do not sell your votes because if you do that, you have sold your future and the future of your children.

“We also want Nigerians to shun violence before, during and after the elections as it would have a great impact on the development of this country,” she said.

Also speaking, Ms Samira Zakari, a Corp member, also called on youths to shun politicians who may want to use them as thugs during the elections.

“Do not fall into the temptation of being used as political thugs, as it does not worth it when you lose your life because of elections,” she said

.We’ll deal with polls’ interrupters –FG

Similarly, ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, security agencies including the Armed Forces, Police, and the Department of State Services among others, have vowed to deal with anyone who attempts to subvert the general elections.

At a joint news conference in Abuja, the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said security agencies are prepared to use strong force on anyone caught trying to subvert the general election.

He said security agencies are determined to ensure the conduct of peaceful general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that the restriction of movement from midnight on Friday untill after the election on Saturday will be strictly enforced, as he warns non-voters to stay away from polling units.

Also speaking, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, further added that the service remains committed to protecting the nation’s democracy as he lists the quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from bandits and political thugs ahead of the elections.

Gusau restated that elections will be held in all parts of the country. He urged Nigerians to discountenance threats from non-state actors as the Southeast remains part of Nigeria, where elections will be held.

.Resist politicians who buy votes, Cleric tells voters

As Nigerians prepare for the Saturday elections, the Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye has called on the electorates to resist politicians who make attempt to buy their votes.

The World Bishops’ Council (WBC) spokesman in Africa said this in a statement he issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Thursday.

He stated that going by the agonies Nigerians have been passing through in the last few weeks over the shortage of new naira notes, it will be out of order for anyone to possess such cash to buy votes during the polls.

“We were told that the new naira notes are unavailable for Nigerians because politicians have mopped up the cash printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“So, our real enemies are those who removed from circulation the new naira notes and kept them out of the reach of the masses for the purpose of using same to buy votes on election day.

“If we see anyone sharing same new naira notes as inducements to buy votes, we should not hesitate to report them to security agencies. Already, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released telephone numbers you can call when you see such.

“Vote against any political party that makes attempt to bribe you. Some say take their money and vote against them but I say reject it and vote against them because that money is blood money from wicked people,” he stated.

Bishop Adeoye advised Nigerians to troop out in large number on Saturday to vote for their candidates of choice while calling on security agents to be alert to check those who plan to cause trouble.

.INEC launches new short-code to fight fake news

Meanwhile, the INEC has launched a new short-code -4623 toward fighting fake news, ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Election.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said this when he received a donation of Information Technology facilities from Community Life Project (CLP) and the Ford Foundation in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye said that the short-code was part of INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) aimed at combating fake news by giving out authentic information to Nigerians.

He appealed to Nigerians to make use of the short code to get authentic information from the commission.

He pledged that INEC would continue to open and make information available to the media and members of the public.

“As it has been pointed out that we have launched a short code 4632 which will enable citizens to contact INEC Citizens contact center in real time and they will get response.

“We want to appeal to the media and the citizens to make use of these facilities so that they can get authentic information because we have a lot of misinformation and disinformation all over the place.

“Also, we do not want Nigeria to be confused in relation to electoral processes and electoral procedure,’’ Okoye said.

He commended the CLP and ford foundation for the donation, saying it will enable Nigerians to contact the commission in real time and also get responses in real time.

Okoye said that the IT facilities and gadgets were very important as Nigeria moved closer to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, as Information was power and critical in the electoral process.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians testy for information. The commission is desirous on making sure that Nigerians get authentic information that will enable them make informed choices in relation to the electoral process and around electoral process and electoral issues.

“This commission does not believe in any form of censorship. The chairman of the commission has reiterated it over and over that the antidote to fake news is openness and transparence.

“So, the commission is up to transparency and providing real information to Nigerians to enable them make informed choices,’’ Okoye said.

The CLP Programme Manager, Mr Francis Onahor, while presenting the facilities founded by Ford Foundation, said they would help the commission in the conduct of 2023 General Election.

Onahor said facilities offered the public the opportunity to get real-time responses to inquiries, incident reports, and queries about any aspect of the electoral process.

He said that CLP had been engaging with INEC for over a decade in promoting inclusion and popular participation toward electoral integrity.

“CLP considers an efficient and effective ICCC as a critical element in making citizens’ voices heard by the Commission.

“We have no doubt that these facilities will contribute significantly to boosting INEC’s capacity to resolve electoral incidents and offer citizens better opportunities to exercise their franchise.

“We commend the Commission for its commitment to using ICT to improve our electoral system and for facilitating citizens’ active participation in election day management,” Onahor said.

He also commended the management and staff of Interra Network Limited, who provided the services, for the professionalism and efficiency they displayed in setting up the IT facilities for the ICCC.

The representative Interra Network Limited, Mr Emeka Okafor, said the facilities were put in place to enable citizens contact INEC in real time.

“This is all part of INEC continued efforts in terms of bringing in technology and making access to excel and making it easier for citizens to access genuine information.

He commended INEC and Nigeria Communications Technology and CLP for the partnership, saying the company look forward to credible and peaceful elections.