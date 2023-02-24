2023 ELECTIONS: FCT SECURITY COMMITTEE ASSURES RESIDENTS OF SAFETY

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Security Committee has assured the residents of the Federal Capital Territory of their safety during and after the 2023 General Elections and, therefore, urged them to come out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

The Committee said adequate security arrangement has been made to guarantee the safety of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the residents who are expected to vote in the forthcoming election.

The Committee in its meeting held Thursday (23rd February 2023) at Gwarinpa I District, Abuja, also urged residents to conduct themselves in a lawful manner during the exercise and vote for candidates of their choice.

It noted that all potential flash points that could lead to the breach of peace have been carefully mapped out and appropriate surveillance measures have been put in place to maintain law and order in the FCT.

It further reviewed all security concerns and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness by the respective security formations in the Territory and concluded that the 2023 General Elections can hold in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the Territory.

The Committee noted the proactiveness of the FCT Administration in restricting commuter movements around the International Conference Centre, Abuja, being the Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential election.

The Committee stated that the FCT is known for peace and warned that it would not tolerate any act inimical to the peace and development of the Territory.

The FCT Security Committee meeting, which was presided over by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bashir Mai-Borno, all Heads of Security formations in the FCT, Chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT, Secretaries of FCT Mandate Secretariats, Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, as well as some Directors of the FCT Administration.