2023 Elections: Bauchi Governor calls for professionalism in media reportage

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections,

the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has called on media practitioners to ensure fair and credible reportage of the electioneering processes across the country,for the sustainance of the country’s nascent democracy and political stability.

Speaking at the the ongoing Annual Media Retreat in Bauchi, organized by the FCT Minister’s Press Corps, Mohammed noted that the Media was a critical tool that must be used positively for societal good, and not for destructive purposes.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, the governor disclosed that Media Practitioners in Bauchi State have enjoyed unalloyed support from the state government, giving them the needed advantage to operate seamlessly.

In his words: ” And as you are getting set to cover the 2023 Elections, you must ensure that the principles of fairness, accuracy and balance in the coverage of political campaigns and activities are observed.

” You must also eschew mischief and inflammatory reports and stories. You should also shun bias reporting of events and remain steadfast in the discharge of your duties”.

Beside building a cordial relationship with the media, the Kauran Bauchi disclosed that the present administration in Bauchi State also made giant strides in community development.

According to him, with the resources available to the state, critical projects have been successfully executed in key sectors of the economy.

“we have executed projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the generality of the people of the State.

” We have constructed network of roads in both urban and rural areas to facilitate socio-economic activities across the State.

” Schools and health facilities have been constructed/renovated and provided with the necessary equipment and furniture items, water supply schemes in the State capital and Local Government Headquarters have been executed. We have also provided fertilizer and other agricultural inputs and machineries to our teeming farmers.

The State Secretariat and Secretariats of all the 20 Local Governments have been totally renovated to provide conducive working environment for our workers”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Press Corps Chairman, Hudu Yakubu, also called on media practitioners to beam more searchlights on the activities of all levels of government, especially the local Councils.

Yakubu stressed that every tier of government has a responsibility of protecting and improving the lives of citizens, ” and in this case, we are focusing on the 3rd tier of government, which is the local government, called Area Councils in the FCT”, he said.