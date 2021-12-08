2023: Ebonyi Elders Council endorse Umahi for President.

-Set to commence consultation nationwide

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

Ebonyi Elders Council comprising Leaders of Thought, eminent Stakeholders and Traditional Rulers, have unanimously endorsed Governor David Umahi to contest the presidential seat of the country come 2023.

The Chairman of the Elders Council Engr Benjamin Okah, made the assertion in behalf of the Council in abakaliki the State capital on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on Infrastructural Development in the State.

According to the Elders Council is therefore our belief that Governor Umahi has done creditably well

in budgeting, infrastructure, human capital, youth and women empowerment

among others

Chief Okay opined, we have deemed it expedient and most important to present Governor David Umahi to the people of Nigeria for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come

May 2023

We make this statement confidently bearing in mind his track record, his belief in the oneness of Nigeria, his detribalized disposition on national issues

Umahi monumental achievements in areas of agriculture, education, commerce and industry, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Chief Okah emphasized in consideration of the above and also

the popular clamour for a president of South East Extraction, we therefore call

on Nigeria in different walks of life to come out in solidarity to give support to

this project, to support a man of impeccable character with the zeal to

develop our dear Country.

The Elders Council Chairman reiterated that they will start consultations with other State, leaders and stakeholders to realize this project.

Ebony State truly has a good and qualified person in Governor David Umahi for President and Nigerians will never regret having him*