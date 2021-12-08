Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2023: Ebonyi Elders Council endorse Umahi for President.

Latest NewsPeople & Power
By Editor
Hon (Barr) Uchenna Orji.
0 1

 

-Set to commence consultation nationwide

 

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

 

Ebonyi Elders Council comprising Leaders of Thought, eminent Stakeholders and Traditional Rulers, have unanimously endorsed Governor David Umahi to contest the presidential seat of the country come 2023.

 

The Chairman of the Elders Council Engr Benjamin Okah, made the assertion in behalf of the Council in abakaliki the State capital on Tuesday  while briefing newsmen on Infrastructural Development in the State.

 

According to the Elders Council  is therefore our belief that Governor Umahi has done creditably well

in budgeting, infrastructure, human capital, youth and women empowerment

among others

 

Chief Okay opined, we have deemed it expedient and most important to present Governor David Umahi to  the people of Nigeria for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come

May 2023

 

We make this statement confidently bearing in mind his track record, his belief in the oneness of Nigeria, his detribalized disposition on national issues

 

Umahi  monumental achievements in areas of agriculture, education, commerce and industry, infrastructure, and human capital development.

 

Chief Okah emphasized in consideration of the above and also

the popular clamour for a president of South East Extraction,  we therefore call

on Nigeria in different walks of life to come out in solidarity to give support to

this project, to support a man of impeccable character with the zeal to

develop our dear Country.

 

The Elders Council Chairman reiterated that they will start consultations with other State, leaders and  stakeholders to realize this project.

 

Ebony State truly has a good and qualified person in Governor David Umahi  for President and Nigerians will never regret having him*

 

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 2010 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

 Senate wants UK to remove Nigeria from list of COVID-19…

Kwara Gov sets new record, signs bill for 35% gender…

SaMBA mounts pressure on Buhari to sign 2021 Electoral Act…

Sanwo-Olu directs full excision on untitled land to curb…

1 of 846

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More