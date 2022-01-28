  2023 Consultation: Atiku Abubakar Technical Committee stormed  Ebonyi, woos S/East to back ex-VP

From. Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

The Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Actualuzation of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential ambition Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has declared that the former vice President has the potentialities/competence to rescue the nation from its multi-faceted security and economic challenges.

Chief Dokpesi made the declaration in abakaliki the State capital in Thursday when he led members of the Committee on a Consultative visit to PDP members /Stakeholders in the State.

He said that the shortest route to PDP winning the presidency was to have Alhaji Atiku Abubakar .

“On behalf of Waziri Adamawa, I am here to consult with you for the support you gave to him during the 2015 and 2019 general election and to solicit for more”

*Our mission is to plead with you, solicit your support and assistance to enable us go back to negotiating table ”

‘I plead with the South-East to be tolerant and patient ,we need a little sacrifice, there is need for proper consultation”

“The solution to Nigeria problem is to look for a personality that has the capacity, competence to solve the challenges facing the country*

Chief Dokpesi said that Atiku presidency will restructure Nigeria stating “we want to restructure the country, reposition it and then hand over to the south-east”

Earlier in his remark, the Ebonyi State Chairman of PDP Chief Tochukwu Okorie, commended Chief Dokpesi and his Committee for the visit, stating that the PDP parades eminently qualified candidates for the presidency of Nigeria.

+The solution Nigeria seeks today is found in PDP, all the aspirants in the party are eminently qualified*

*PDP needs to be guided by spirit of God, Ebonyi people are PDP, where the party goes, we will go*

In their separate Goodwill messages, an Elder statesman and chieftain of the Party Senator Ngiji Ngele and former Minister of Health Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, assured the Technical Committee that God will guide members of the Party at the appropriate time to make wise decisions.

In attendance at the parley included PDP Stakeholders, former Minister of State for Health Engr Fidelis Nwankwo, Senator Ngiji Ngele, members of Ebonyi PDP State Working Committee,

It would be recalled that Ebonyi State was the 34th State in the country that the Technical Committee for the Actualuzation of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential ambition had visited for Consultation.