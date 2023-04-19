2023 Census: Osun govt Inaugurates inter-ministerial c’ttee

.Assures full support for a successful exercise

.’Osun ‘ll never be shortchanged’

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has today inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Population and Housing Census with a focus on ensuring that facts and figures about the state are correctly compiled during the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census

Governor Ademola Adeleke who was represented at the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye assured the committee and the National Population Commission (NPC) of the full commitment of the state government in ensuring a successful 2023 census and addressing any challenges that might affect the state in being shortchanged during the exercise.

” I am delighted to be here today to perform the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Population and Housing Census, put together by this administration in furtherance of efforts to ensure that facts and figures about Osun State are correctly compiled during the next National Population and Housing Census slated to hold from Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 6th May, 2023.

” I wish to declare that the need to take this step by the government is underscored by the fact that there are clear indications that our dear state was under-represented in the figures published for the 1991 National Population Census. This was challenged at the Census Tribunal, and the needful was done eventually, but the repeat of that should not be allowed to happen in the forthcoming exercise.”

In outlining the responsibility of the committee, Hon. Igbalaye directed members of the Committee to work out appropriate sensitization and mobilization strategies about the activities of the National Population and Housing Census exercise, organize advocacy and sensitization programmes for Local Government functionaries, the media and NGOs, on population and related issues.

He also urged the committee to regularly liaise with the National Population Commission in the State with a view to fashioning out strategies for an effective and acceptable population census.

He further give assurances of the state government under administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of providing enabling environment and necessary support to ensure that right machineries are put in place for a successful Population and Housing Census exercise in Osun State.

Mr Yemi Ijidele, the Statistician General of the state and secretary of the committee thanked the state government for the proactive approach taken in ensuring a successful census and housing population in the state.

He said the committee is a standing committee of the state government setup to address the myriad of challenges Osun state had suffered during the past census.

He laid emphasis on how Osun was shortchanged in the 1991 population census which the state challenged, and got a favourable judgment from the census Tribunal at the time but unfortunately, the judgment was never implemented.

” In 1991 during the population census, Osun was ranked 33rd in the federation, a situation which the state found inaccurate and challenged the processes leading to that, thankfully the Census Tribunal setup at the time ruled in favour of the state, but the judicial outcome was never implemented. However, during the last census held in 2006, Osun improved in the ranking to 18th position in the federation”

” So, this Inter-Ministerial Committee is being setup by the government to forestall occurrences of this nature by ensuring accurate data and figures of the state in collaboration with the National Population Commission are correctly compiled and recorded,” he submitted.

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee were drawn from different sensitive government ministry and agencies. They include:

Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ministry of Local government.