2023 census as Buhari’s last testimonial

In the face of the many shortcomings and outright failures of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari administration in critical areas of governance with particular reference to the 2023 general elections, it will amount to a memorable parting gift if the regime can afford to give Nigerians a credible population enumeration exercise whereby the country will be given a credible census figures which successive administrations will hold onto in planning for the various developmental and infrastructural projects including allocation of the apparently scarce resources to the federating units and component parts.

We hold the strong view that there are good reasons for the 2023 national population census scheduled to hold in May to go on as planned considering that a whopping N291 billion out of the budgeted N869 billion for the exercise had been spent in preliminary preparatory activities.

Any opinion to the need to further postpone the 2023 census on the excuse that the Buhari administration is nearing its terminal date is anti development and must be discarded given that government is a continuum. In other words the planned census will be the first in 17 years. It will be the sixth in our history as a united entity and the fifth since Nigeria gained independence from our British colonial masters

We make bold to say that the 2023 census must be a detailed enumeration of all Nigerians devoid of any political or ethnic coloration. The apparent gap in conducting the exercise since the 2006 outing is contrary to the projected ten- year time frame which has been adopted since the colonial era. This does not augur well for the generation of critical data required for national planning and development thus throwing the country into avoidable guess work at the time that most nations of the world depend on scientifically generated and verified data in allocating key infrastructure and making informed projections”.

Before the colonies that became Nigeria were amalgamated in 1914, the British imperialists had adopted decennial (ten yearly) system of enumeration in 1866, 1871, 1881, 1891 and 1901. And with it, they had a good idea of the population figures, projected tax revenues and planned for development.

It is however, on record that the system was disrupted by the two World Wars, but in 1952/53, Nigeria’s first census as one political entity took place. From then on, censuses held in 1962/63, 1973, 1991 and 2006 which followed an irregular rhythm.

Although every regime must have its priorities, any conscious efforts to determine acceptable census figures of Nigeria must be seen as a priority agenda considering that previous exercises failed due to political undertones in providing the country with dependable data base.

Consequently, it is our considered opinion that Nigeria of the 21st century should be able to harmonize the outcome of a purpose-driven population enumeration exercise with such statistical data as provided in the National Identification Number (NIN), the Nigerian Immigration Services, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) as per Drivers’ License and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) among such other vital statistics in compiling and documenting Nigeria’s numerical strength with the view to making an informed projections. It is left for statisticians to corroborate the importance of maintaining a functional and reliable nationwide birth registers while the same goes for record of deaths.

It is rather unfortunate that the issues of population and housing enumeration exercises have always been heavily politicized with the outcome been tainted in ignominy to the extent that the data generated there from are not better than the note books in which they were documented, a situation which literally denies the country the opportunity of benefiting from such monumental projects.

There is a also near consensus that Nigeria needs to conduct a credible and near accurate census which will capture such demography as the male and female population, the variation in age as to indicate the youth and aging population, the spread of the human factor as to indicate LGA, state and region of domicile and the population that is of school age among other sub heads.

These are basically parts of the ingredients used in deciding who gets what whether as individuals, local governments, states or regions in an honest effort to employing equity and fairness in resource allocation as opposed to socio-political considerations. The big challenge before the Buhari administration therefore is to conduct an acceptable census which will be a marked difference from the conduct of the 2023 general election in which majority of both local and international observers are unanimous that the exercise was marred with irregularities of monumental proportion.

We recommend that part of the critical steps to achieving a reliable census exercise should start with the recruitment of enough and capable hands. Government must make it mandatory for everybody to be counted during census irrespective of their profession or location within the country. The adoption of technology in the conduct of the exercise must revolve around the traditional approach to the population census which consists in the registration of all individuals and their details using paper questionnaires during a field operation that normally lasts a few days or weeks.

The National Population Commission should endevour to follow globally acceptable guidelines on conducting a census which includes pretests and rehearsals. NPC in the 1992 exercise hired about 800,000 enumerators and in three days in November 1991, it collected census data from households where people were instructed to remain between 6-18 o’clock.

Besides, the main qualities of a good census are that it should produce data on the number and characteristics of the population and housing units down to the lowest appropriate geographical level, compatible with national circumstance and for small population groups while protecting confidentiality of each individual.

We are not particularly as much worried about the huge cost outlay for conducting the 2023 census and housing population exercise as we are concerned on the effective utilization of the products of the census. The twin tendencies of politicizing censuses and failure to use the outcome to plan have almost rendered them irrelevant in the past. Sadly too, censuses have now become tools to enrich the political elite who grow rich overnight by being involved in politics.

For instance whereas the last census exercise puts Nigeria’s population at 140 million, the political actors gave a 2022 estimate of 220 million, a projection which puts Nigeria as the seventh most populous nation in the world with China as the largest. We will therefore be looking unto the 2023 census to justify this bogus claim in all honesty if only to arm our leaders with the vital statistics required for planning and equitable allocation of resources.

We strongly challenge the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba to do everything within his control to ensure that his ministry provides Buhari one last opportunity to be recorded by history as the leader who meant well for the nation considering that the President has failed to seize the opportunity of the 2023 general election to make a bold statement as a statesman and patriot.