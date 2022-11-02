2023 Budget: Contract for Ten Federal Highway Projects to Gulp N10.3 Bn- Fashola. 

*Say MTN ‘ve Taken over Enu-Osha Road Rehab.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola has said that the Federal Government contracts for the fixing of ten federal highway projects across the six geo-political zones of the country will gulp a total of N10, 395,294,937,624.20 billion in the federal government budget in 2023 fiscal year.

The Minister lamented that funding is a major challenge to the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works to fix all the dilapidated federal roads across the country adding that the government is concentrating on completion of all ongoing road projects.

He informed the House of Representatives Committeeon Works that the 2022 budget of the Ministry is N15.9 billion and also submitted that most rehabilitation works were done because of the repatriation of funds from abroad.

He added that N765 billion is the total money being owed contractors and they employ suppliers who proved materials for the job and most of the roads under construction take up to one year.

He also disclosed that the rehabilitation work on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway had been taken over by MTN Nigeria a telecommunications services company under the tax credit arrangements of the Nigeria government.

According to him, a total of 20 federal highway projects had been completed in the country by the Works Ministry which had reduced the cost of travel by citizens and the rehabilitation work has had a huge economic impact on all.

On the ongoing rehabilitation works on f federal roads, he said that the Kano-Maidugiri highway, Lagos-Shagamu and Abuja-Lokoja highway as well as the 2nd Niger Bridge are the major areas of concentration adding that the bridge is nearly completed.

The Minister also hinted that the Ministry of Works is budgeting N198.9 billion as the total budget for the Ministry of Works and Housing for the fixing of federal roads and bridges across the county and other expenditures and explained that most federal and state bridges are in dire need of maintenance.

He told the lawmakers that he had visited most sites of the reconstruction work on federal roads and a total of 896 other roads are still under construction.

He also hinted that the only remaining work on 2nd Niger Bridge is the connecting bridges on the Owerri and Asaba axis of the link bridge between Onitsha in Anambra and Asaba in Delta States.

He also said that the Ministry had installed road signs and designed some road markings in most federal to ensure fee movement of the citizens in Nigeria

He also hinted that the Ministry of Works had intervened in tetiary institutions and had constructed 2.5 kilometres internal roads of universities and polytechnics in the six geo-political zones.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Kabir Abubakar while assuring the Minister of support on the ongoing rehabilitation works said that the House ‘ll approve funds for the infrastructures

Other lawmkers in the House as Hon.Ikenna Elezianya (Imo,PDP) and Hon Chuddy Momah (Anambra, APGA) immediately moved and seconded motions that the Minister takes a bow and go for his exemplary performance.