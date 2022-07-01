2023: APC remains one in Alimosho, bad eggs’ll be weeded away-Lawmaker

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Adebisi Yusuff on Thursday said the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Alimosho would ensure that internal wrangling within the party in the area is earnestly addressed, noting as founding fathers unity would allow to prevail.

Yusuff made the remark during the annual stakeholders’ constituency meeting in Ayobo-Ipaja area of the State where party supporters, representatives of CAN, CDA, CDC, League of Imams, artisans, Ndigbo and Seriki Hausawa were present.

This year’s theme was, ‘2023 General Elections: The Imperatives of Permanent Voter’s Card.’

The event was conducted simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies in the State where opinions and demands of the residents were collated and thereafter incorporated into the subsequent year’s budget estimates.

Yusuff who did not participate during the last APC primaries, urged the party candidate for Alimosho constituency I, Lukman Orelope to keep the good work going in the constituency.

The lawmaker who is currently serving his third term in office, advised his incoming succcessor not to allow a dwindling performance, saying “If he cannot surpass my achievements, he mustn’t allow them to dwindle.”

Addressing the constituents, a highly elated Yusuff said, “I started the journey since 2003. I didn’t stay in one place, I moved up. And I bowed out and the party looked around and decided to choose a young and dynamic man-Lukman Orelope.”

He added, “By this time next year, Lukman will occupy this seat but I assure you I will give him support that is humanly possible.”

Speaking on the internal wrangling among Alimosho party supporters, Yusuff who was a former council boss said, “There is difference between politics and friendship. Alimosho is going to be one again where there will be equal liberty.for.everyone.

“Alimosho must remain one, we must not be divided into factions. It is those that are bad eggs that must be weeded away. The division is an artificial one. We must be democratic, when you create a wrong impression, that is when people believe there is a problem. We are coming back,” Yusuff assured.

APC chairman Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Mrs Akindele Adunni urged the residents to get their PVC, noting that would ensure that the candidates of their choice emerged victorious.

She said, “It is our civic right to go out and vote for the person we believe in. This is not the time to lament; some people are complacent. How do we vote against leaders we don’t want? It is by by registering and do what is right.”

While commending Yusuff for his exemplary leadership, the Chairman recalled, “Bisi Yusuff is known for saving lives. We all know what we got through his health mission programme. You don’t go to Yusuff house crying and you come out crying; he is a man of the people.”

Chairman of the Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Chief Mrs Bola Shobowale said, the ruling party in the State is poised to ensure the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While enjoining the constituents to get their PVCs, the council boss said, anyone plotting Tinubu’s downfall would encounter ruinous end.