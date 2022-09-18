2023: APC Has Develop A  Mechanism To Stream Out Anti-Party Members, Says North Central Zonal Chairman

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

The North Central Zonal Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa said that the party has developed a method of dealing with members indulge in anti-Party activities, warning those with such ill motive to desist or have themselves to blame.

Bawa has issued the words of cautioned on Friday in Jos at Lamonde Hotel during an interactive session with Plateau APC stakeholders urging them to work for the success of the party as “the party is supreme.”

A one day Consultative/familiarization with APC hierarchy is gear towards strengthening party internal democracy.

The APC North Central zonal chairman, Mu’azu Bawa revealed that the aimed of the visit is the assignment given to them by the National working committee of the APC to go round the states in the North Central zone to interact and here from the party members.

According to him, ” the National working committee of our great party has mandated us to go round the whole states in the North Central zone to interact and here from the members of the party because the unity of the party is very sacrosanct.

“We must work in unity and all hands must be on deck to ensure APC emerged victorious in 2023 general elections because the have all it takes to win….

” Plateau is the home for APC taking into consideration the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the director general of Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization which we ready to him and make that the North Central zone produced a large chunks of votes for APC in 2023.

“Therefore, we come to hear from you as a critical stakeholders of the party and bridge the gap of challenges within the party before the ban on campaign is lifted”, Bawa mentioned.

Plateau State chairman of APC, Hon. Rufus Bature acknowledged that North Central zone remains the melting point of politics as far as Nigeria is concerned.

He said APC in Plateau have already strategize and put all machinery in motion to ensure they deliver all the candidates right from the presidency, Governor, the National and State Assembly respectively.