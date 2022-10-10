2023 APC Campaign Council:Those calling for Faleke’s removal are plotting downfall of Tinubu/APC – Chinedu Ogah

By Clement Nnachi ( abakaliki)

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representative Hon Chinedu Ogah (OON), has cautioned persons clamouring for the removal of the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Hon Abiodun James Faleke, to jettison the idea in the best interest of the party.

Hon Ogah made the assertion in abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend during an interractive forum with newsmen.

He reiterated that such plot if materialized would lead to the downfall of the party during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

‘They were indirectly plotting the downfall of APC and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections”

The Federal Lawmaker cautioned those behind the plot to have a rethink noting that the pedigree and commitment of Hon Faleke towards the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the APC Presidential candidate, were enough evidence of (Faleke) potentialities to guarantee the victory of APC in the polls.

According to him, ” the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency was fit to occupy the position of Secretary Presidential Campaign Council”

He opined, “I want to caution those calling for the removal of Hon Faleke as Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to desist from such nefarious act”

“It is an evil act, they are the ones planning the down fall of APC and Tinubu in 2023, Hon Faleke has been galvanizing support Asiwaju Tinumbu in the 774 Council areas of the country”

Hon Ogah queried, “where were they when Faleke was using his salary to canvass for Tinubu in different parts of the country?

“Because they could not stand to drum support for Tinubu at the convention, and Hon Falake and other kitchen cabinet of Asiwaju made it work, now they want to bring their evil mind to work against him”

“Hon. Faleke is an easy going human being with high level of acceptability, he is a free minded person who gives everybody his or her due, approval”

“Faleke has done so much and if not that he is from Lagos, we would have suggested that he becomes the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council but the person that is the DG is also very good”

Hon Ogah warns that nobody should tamper with the line up in the Campaign Council stating ” we should add to the Council reliable personalities that will guarantee the success of APC at the polls.”