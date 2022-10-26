2023: Any govt. that kicks against constructive criticism  bound to fail – Plateau LP guber candidate

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State for the 2023 general elections, Dr. Patrick Sunday Dakum has stated that any Government in power that is not value constructive criticism from the media such regime is bound to fail woefully.

Dakum who is the Director General and chief executive officer,CEO, Human Virology center Abuja, raised hope that if given the opportunity to govern Plateau he will change the narratives of governance in the state.

The Labour Party candidate made the assertion on Wednesday in Jos during a visit to the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Plateau State Council.

According to him, “vote me and see….my antecedents speaks volume for me! I am a commissioner for information, I am a commissioner for health go and check the records. Did I say something that I couldn’t? I am here at NUJ because I believe they are partners. It is a partners to praise me? No. I don’t want NUJ To keep on saying your good-your good rather, NUJ from our conversation would look at what I am doing as a Governor and give me a constructive criticism and I value that.

“Any Government that would not value constructive criticism is bound to fail! And therefore, if you see me taking a decision of what I did not promised and is not going to be good to the people of Plateau you say it. My job is to listen, adjust and move on!

Speaking on Peter Obi visit to various state affected by the flood recently, Dakum described Obi as an exemplary leader that tells Nigerians that people matter. “Of course, our party logo is about people, we are talking about people no any other things. So if people are in problem we have to identify with them and be part of the solution.

“I believe when Peter Obi emerged president and I become Governor of Plateau we will be able to keep people on the driver’s seat.We intend to identify with Nigerians wherever there is a challenges and not just only the identification but to be part of the solutions.

“For now let have hope, Nigeria is not finished yet because there is hope for democracy. And I believe if we put the right people in, then we can be able to chat a new course of patriotism and a new Nigeria,” he stated.