2023: Ahmadiyya urges politicians to play by rules of engagement

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has enjoined politicians to play by the rules of engagement for free and transparent elections in 2023.

This plea was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a three-day Jalsa Salana (Annual Islamic Conference) of the Jama’at held at Jamia Ahmadiyya,Ilaro, Ogun State recently.

The 11-point communiqué signed by the Amir (Head) Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, recommended continuous special prayers –Tahajjud, for all Nigerians towards a successful democratic transition in 2023.

The theme of the Convention was “Allah And His Asmaaul Husnaa – Allah and His Beautiful Attributes”. Five lectures on the theme were delivered and divided into five sections, presided over by Amir,(Head) Alhaji Alatoye.

Urging Nigerians to vote competent, trustworthy, reliable and God-fearing persons to political positions in the forth coming general elections in 2023, Ahmadiyya Nigeria, pleaded with the electoral umpire, INEC, to work assiduously towards a free and fair election using the best technology available.

The Jama’at called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold on to his Amanat (promise) to leave a legacy of transparent and successful general elections in 2023.

“The President’s comments and actions are highly commendable”, the communiqué stated.

The Islamic group also resolved that governments at all levels should be compassionate to the people in the provision of adequate security of lives and properties, basic amenities ,such as roads, health facilities, schools and affordable housing among others.

It also enjoined governments at all levels to give food security more prominence and create enabling environment for jobs creation, “as Allah graciously endowed Nigeria with abundant human and material resources”.

“Participants noted Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria leading roles in the establishment of schools, health facilities, and propagation of peaceful coexistence among various peoples across the federation, irrespective of religious inclination.

“It urges members to continue special prayers and donations towards the take-off of the Minaret International University, MIU, in the next academic session”, the communiqué stated.

The Jam’at said recognition of Allah and accepting Muhammad (saw) as His divine messenger and doing good deeds to fellow human beings would end the problems confronting the world, adding that it is by the grace of God and returning to Him (doing His will) that peace in society can be sustained.

It further said the search for uniting with God requires being humble and rejecting the dictates of the devil, characterised by a blind materialistic pursuit of wealth and power and other vices.

The 68th Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) held between Friday, 23rd -Sunday, 25th December, 2022, was attended by over 28,000 members, guests from Benin Republic, Cameroon, Ghana, United Kingdom, UK, United States, and top government officials from Ogun State government, namely, the E Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), Deputy Chief of Staff, Commissioners of Information and Strategy, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others.

The Jama’at appreciated the good gesture of the Ogun State Governor for his attendance at this year’s Islamic conference.

For a better society