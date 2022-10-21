2023: Adeleke inaugurates PDP presidential campaign council, pledges to deliver Osun votes for Atiku

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday inaugurated the presidential campaign council for its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, the 305-man campaign council is saddled with the responsibility of delivering Osun votes for Atiku Abubakar/Dr Ifeanyi Okowa ticket.

Adeleke charged the campaign team to deploy massively to deliver Osun State to PDP at the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly election.

He said, “our victory at the governorship election will be incomplete unless we deliver at the federal level. As your Governor in Osun state, I need a President of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State.

“Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant and responsive manifesto among all presidential contenders. His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the Federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.

“Our votes must go for Atiku Abubakar because he is the most tested and trusted with sterling records of performance in and out of government. A combination of Atiku Abubakar and Dr Okowa at the presidency will take Nigeria to a prosperous level locally and internationally. “Let us go out to mobilise our people. Let us march out as we did during the governorship election to again win Osun with even bigger margins for PDP.

In his remarks, the Director-general of the newly inaugurated campaign council, Hon. Sunday Bisi described Atiku as the most competent contender who deserves their support.

He expressed readiness to carryout the task assigned to him regardless of the vows of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“While we won’t be tempted to join issues with jesters in Apc promising their candidate a phantom one million votes in the state, I urge the campaign council stakeholders to stand up to the reckless joke and put them in their place as we did on July 16. “While they talk the talk in their usual manner of empty boasts, I urge us to walk the talk of crowning Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

“I urge us to walk the talk of crowning Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria. Though, the road may not be rossy, but the victory is certain and will be sweet,” Bisi stated.