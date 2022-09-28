2023 : Adebanjo, Clark, others commended for supporting Igbo Presidency

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

For allegedly stressing the need for implementation of Federal Character and justice in Nigeria by allowing the Southeast geo-political zone to produce the next President of the country, the Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, Tuesday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, extolled the impeccable integrity and patriotism of revered leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, for endorsing the candidacy of Labour Party, Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The National President of the movement, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, made the commendation and urged other Nigerians to join suit as the election of Igboman would foster unity and restore peace in the entity called Nigeria.

He said, “The election of Igboman will ensure justice, equity, inclusiveness, good conscience and morality. Pa Adebanjo is the conscience of the nation, patriot, statesman, outstanding and selfless democrat and new face and hope of new Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.

“His recent wise and patriotic postulation that the Presidency has eluded the Southeast, calls for interest of inclusiveness, sense of belonging and to douse political tensions, agitations and cries of marginalisation”, he said further.

According to Ezekwueme, it will be a step in the right direction and a welcome development to cede the presidency to the Southeast.

He also commended Dr. Doyin Okupe, Chief Edwin Clarke, Dr.Pogu Bitrus, Pat Utomi, Dr. Pius Ezife,.Late Balarabe Musa and leadership of Southern and Middle belt Forum, and other patriotic and selfless Nigerians that believe in justice, equity and egalitarian society.

He said that these people’s interest in ensuring for a President of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election, was in tandem with the spirit and principles of the founding fathers of our great country.

“We equally reiterate our earlier appeal on electorate to rely on competence, capability, capacity, compassionate, justice and equity in electing our political leaders, during 2023 general elections, he said.

Ezekwueme reminded the electorate on the need to discard sentiments and vote the man of the people who would always be interested in their welfare abd not the candidate who would monopolize the wealth of the nation in the name of leadership, warning that the future, just like the present, will be very bleak and unbearable, if selfish candidates are enthroned.

“Let us patriotically, effectively and efficiently elect those that have political will and strenght to transform our country politically, economically, socially and provide adequate security, peace, unity, progress and prosperity of our country,” he pleaded.

In another development ,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gombe State, has cautioned political parties and their candidates against use of vulger language that could threaten peace during electioneering campaign.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the Commission in the state, Nuhu Ibrahim gave the charge in a statement on Tuesday in Gombe.

He said electioneering campaign would start on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in accordance with the electoral calendar, stressing that it was important for political parties and their candidates to comply with the rules towards ensuring peaceful and rancour-free campaigns.

“Political parties and candidates are to ensure that campaigns are not “tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“The use of slanderous language likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions, attack on opposition parties/candidates or their programmes, employment and equipping of armed groups and violent activities of any kind during campaigns are prohibited,” he said.

The INEC official advised political parties and candidates to comply with the limits on election expenses as contained in Section 88 of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to him, the Commission will deploy technologies and trained personnel to fast track effective tracking of campaign financing by parties and candidates.

He advised residents of the state who registered for Permanent Voter Card (PVC) between June 2021 and Jan. 14, 2022, to visit INEC’s offices to collect their PVCs to exercise their franchise. (NAN)

