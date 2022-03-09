2022 Int’l Women’s Day: Osun Govt pledges continuous support to women in all sectors

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has promised to continually support women to be the best they can be and to live up to their full potentials.

This is as the State government congratulated women in Osun and across the nation on the occasion of the year 2022 International Women’s Day.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for according women in the State the necessary support towards actualising their dreams in every sector.

Egbemode, who described the Osun Governor as one who has consistently broken gender bias in the State, also said Osun was fast becoming a model for women emancipation and development across many sectors.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, Egbemode charged women to keep faith with the Administration of Oyetola, adding that the Governor is committed to making more opportunities available to women.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is very apt and timely. It speaks to breaking the bias in the gender space, and we in Osun are lucky to have a Governor who operates ahead of time.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has given and continued to give women the necessary support and encouragement towards actualising their potentials. And as more opportunities have become open to women, it has gone a long distance to enrich the life of this State.

“We have women who have been politically empowered, holding strategic positions in government and doing very well. We have women who have been economically empowered through various market revitalisation efforts of the Administration. We have women who have benefitted from the various empowerment schemes of the government, including areas like agriculture.

“Osun, as a State, continues to benefit from every woman whose talent and ability is well harnessed and whose potential is fulfilled. Osun has continued to benefit from the hardworking, creativity and support that women provide.

“We dare to say that according women the rights and opportunities they deserve is a major contributor to the peace and prosperity of the State, and this is exactly one of the non-security measures Oyetola has exploited to keep Osun peaceful.

“We call on women in the State to continue to keep faith with this Administration that has done well to break the bias along gender lines, and continues to give women opportunities to be their best version.

“Osun is on a journey, and we believe that our support matters in having a society where the frontiers of bias against women are pushed further back.

“We will not stop raising our voices against the discrimination and violence that women experience in our society and in the world.

“We will not let down our guards in our pursuit for empowerment and opportunities that make us fulfill our potentials as women.

“On this note, I invite the good women of Osun to continue to invest their values and strength in this noble direction,” Egbemode said.