2022 International Day of the Girl Child: APWEN Lagos Chapter ends celebration

APWEN Lagos Chapter has ended the one week celebration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child at the Renics College, Gowon Estate.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 was the peak of the celebration which has as its theme: “Girl child and engineering of the future”.

The programme organized by APWEN Lagos in collaboration with AfriteQ Academy to make success of the whole event, showcased many events including motivational talks, hands-on experiments and interactive session.

Addressing the girls, the Chairman, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Monsurah Alagbe, MNSE, advised them to be obedient, responsible, and always make their impacts felt in positive ways and not otherwise for they can dream big, and go for it.

Engr. Alagbe said he distance to get to their dreams is how well they make use of their time NOW, adding: “The time is indeed now to start the journey into the future of greatness”.

The General Secretary of the Chapter, Engr. Christana Adegbaju, MNSE, who gave the Keynote speech of the day with some collegiate members were around as volunteers at the programme.

