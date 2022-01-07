2022 ELECTIONS: FCTA urges  monarchs to install  peace

Favour Ishember, Abuja

With the prevailing security challenges in the country, the FCT Administration has admonished traditional rulers of the 17 Abuja graded Chiefdoms to install peace before and during the fourth coming 2022 Area Councils’ elections in the Territory.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dantshoho, who said this during ACSS’s familiarisation tour to some FCT Graded Chiefs in Abaji and Kwali Area Councils, noted that graded chiefs need to talk to their subjects that irrespective of party differences , there should be peace before, during and after the elections.

Most importantly, Hon. Dantshoho said the Administration will not hesitate to hold traditional leaders responsible for the breakdown of peace in their domains, as they are those closest to the people.

Noting that those involved in acts that breach the peace are known to the people within the various domains of the FCT, he said the Chiefdoms cannot be left out of the quest to foster peace especially in the wake of the prevailing insecurity.

In his words:”As the traditional ruler, in your domain you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace.

“In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the Minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives , you need to talk to your subjects that irrespective of party differences , there should be peace before, during and even after the elections.

“And if you (graded chiefs) allow anything to happen in your domain the FCT administration will not hesitate to hold you responsible for their action or inaction, and why it was not curtailed.

“We urge you to preach peace to your people before, during and after the electioneering, so that we will continue to enjoy peace , that the FCT is known for.”

“We want to continue to have relative peace within the FCT, as few months back most people found it difficult to travel through the Gwagwalada/Abaji/Lokoja road, because of the fear of the unknown, but ever since then, the government has been proactive in tackling the challenge of insecurity.

“And before everyone of you, the (Chiefs) were grateful to the FCT Administration for being proactive in solving the security challenges, especially not too far from the electioneering period.

“As you know, the Hon FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammadu Musa Bello, and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu have always been on the top of the situation, so we will articulate whatever we have gotten, and put it before them, and I will assure that in no small time, we will address the issues” He added.

In his response , Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom , in Abaji Area Council, Alh. Abdulahi Adamu, advised politicians to ensure that they follow established law and order of the society, in the pursuit of their aspirations.

Adamu said : “What we want is peace with or without elections, because nothing can be done in the atmosphere of crisis .”

In order to ensure strategic progression of the traditional institutions, the paramount ruler however made a passionate appeal for continuous upgrading of status of graded chiefs in FCT.

In the same vein, Etsu Wako Chiefdom, in Kwali, Abdulaziz Usman Ibrahim, lamented over the absence of a Police station and perimeter fencing of schools in the Chiefdom.

He emphasized the need to empower its teeming unemployed youth, equip its Police Post, which has remained unutilised in the area.