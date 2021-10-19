Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

2022 Budget : Senate gives sub-committees  Nov. 24 to submit budget reports

Latest News
By Editor
0 3

 

 

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Senate has ordered it’s standing Committees till November 24 to submit budget report to the Appropriations Committee.

 

 

This is contained in the budget hearings guidelines released by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jubril after meeting with All Standing Committees Chairmen.

 

Briefing newsmen, Senator Barau said the meeting is line with guiding principle of budget hearing all Chairmen of Standing Committees have been informed about the guidelines for the budget hearing .

 

 

According guidelines released by Senator Barau,  the budget hearings and engagement with MDAs by Appropriation sub-committees will hold between October 18 till November 5.

 

” The public hearing by the Appropriations  Committee will held between November 8 and 9, submission of Defence of the budget will be on November 24.

 

 

“Coalition/Harmonisation of reports by Appropriations Committee will start by Thursday 25th of November till Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021

 

 

“Printing and distribution will be between Wednesday 8th till Monday 13, December, 2021 and Laying and Presentation will be Tuesday 14th December and consideration and passage will Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th, December, 2021.”

Continue Reading
Editor 1114 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Colin Powell, first Black Secretary of State, dies at 84 of…

Gunmen massacre over 30 people in Sokoto

Dele Giwa killers still unknown 35 years after

Uzodimma felicitates with Muslims on Eid-ul-Mawlud

1 of 528

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More