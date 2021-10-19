2022 Budget : Senate gives sub-committees  Nov. 24 to submit budget reports

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Senate has ordered it’s standing Committees till November 24 to submit budget report to the Appropriations Committee.

This is contained in the budget hearings guidelines released by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jubril after meeting with All Standing Committees Chairmen.

Briefing newsmen, Senator Barau said the meeting is line with guiding principle of budget hearing all Chairmen of Standing Committees have been informed about the guidelines for the budget hearing .

According guidelines released by Senator Barau, the budget hearings and engagement with MDAs by Appropriation sub-committees will hold between October 18 till November 5.

” The public hearing by the Appropriations Committee will held between November 8 and 9, submission of Defence of the budget will be on November 24.

“Coalition/Harmonisation of reports by Appropriations Committee will start by Thursday 25th of November till Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021

“Printing and distribution will be between Wednesday 8th till Monday 13, December, 2021 and Laying and Presentation will be Tuesday 14th December and consideration and passage will Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th, December, 2021.”