2022 budget: Moro makes case for Benue South on federal roads

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has decried the bad state of federal roads in Benue South and lamented the poor implementation of the nation’s budget.

Senator Moro made this submission on the floor of the Senate while contributing to the debate on the 2022 budget recently presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to his media assistant, James Amedu, the lawmaker said it was high time the country changed its strategy towards budget implementation, noting that the development had hindered the rehabilitation of federal roads in his Senatorial District, which have been begging for federal government intervention for years.

His words, “Looking at the figures that have been churned out, like the previous years, implementation will still be the major problem.

“We have a 7km internal road in Otukpo that has been begging for reconstruction but has been in the budget year in year out.

“There is also the Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo road that is literally a death trap. For two decades now, the Otukpo-Obi-Oju road that links Crossriver State has been a perennial cry of our people, for something to be done on it, yet nothing has been done.

“I think that what we need to do here is to change our strategy towards budget implementation. We must change our implementation strategy so that Nigerians can benefit from this annual ritual called budget. We cannot continue to do the same thing year in, year out and not expect the same result.”

