2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: We mustn’t take Nigeria’s unity for granted, Obaseki charges

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians not to take the country’s unity, which was achieved on the blood of the nation’s fallen heroes, for granted.

Addressing journalists after laying wreath to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, in Benin City, Obaseki reassured that the government will integrate family members of the fallen heroes in the social empowerment schemes being implemented in the state.

“The unity of this country has been achieved on the blood of our fallen heroes and it is not something that we should take for granted or we should joke with. People are still sacrificing in the various arenas and battles in the country today and we shouldn’t take it lightly,” he said.

The governor added, “We are here today to remember the gallant Nigerian soldiers and members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the cause of defending our country. We are here today because people gave up their lives and have done so through the years. We should stop making unguided utterances about the unity of this country.

“People must understand that such careless talks caused the loss of lives and we should not lead ourselves where history will repeat itself in this country.”

Obaseki continued: “As a government, we will continue to look out and take care of the families of those who have lost their lives. The ex-servicemen are well integrated into our security infrastructure in the state where they supervise certain groups and vigilantes in the state.

“We will continue to invest in our security architecture. I just spoke with the President of the wives of our fallen heroes and I made a request for the list of their members and their data so that we can begin to integrate them into some of our empowerment programmes which we are currently implementing in the state.”



