2022 – A Year of Resounding Success

Dear Esteemed Partner,

On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Champion Newspapers, I would like to thank you for being part of our journey through the year 2021. Despite the numerous challenges encountered, your continued relationship with us was pivotal to our success.

we are appreciative of your unalloyed support over the years. 2021 like every other year, came with its own challenges. Thankfully, we were able to surmount it with your consistent support and collaboration.

I wish you a happy New Year. May it bring you peace, good health and success in all your endeavours.

Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ( GMD Champion Newspapers)