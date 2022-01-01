Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2022 – A Year of Resounding Success

Latest News
By Editor
0 12

Dear Esteemed Partner,

 On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of  Champion Newspapers, I would like to thank you for being part of our journey through the year 2021. Despite the numerous challenges encountered, your continued relationship with us was pivotal to our success.

we  are appreciative of your unalloyed support over the years. 2021 like every other year, came with its own challenges. Thankfully, we were able to surmount it with your consistent support and collaboration.

I wish you a happy New Year. May it bring you peace, good health and success in all your endeavours.

Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ( GMD Champion Newspapers)

Continue Reading
Editor 2417 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Okorocha, Uzodinma should swear they’re not sponsoring…

Buhari signs N17.127trn 2022 budget into law, directs MDAs…

Reps’ caucus calls for renewed optimism in 2022

New Year message: APC has failed Nigerians -Senator Anyanwu

1 of 681

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More