200 Students Receive Free Tablet PCs and Cash at LSEF Centre at IMSU.

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) Centre at Imo State University Owerri, inaugurated four months ago with state-of-the-art technology infrastructure by Africa’s leading tech icon (Forbes) Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, recently empowered its first batch of 200 aspiring entrepreneurs. The centre distributed free cutting edge Zinox Tablet PCs and provided cash incentives to each participant, fostering their entrepreneurial journey. Upon completing the training, the top-performing students will receive interest-free loans of at least N1,000,000 to launch their own businesses, and some shall secure quality employment at structured corporates.

According to the Director of the Centre, Dr. Gloria Chimeziem Ernest Samuel, “The 200 students have enjoyed and are still enjoying the privilege of being taught by different successful entrepreneurs, both locally and from the United States of America, on 21st century practical strategies and tacts to succeed in today’s highly competitive world. We have the best satellite technology to receive lectures from various parts of the world. As the Chairman of Zinox would always say, knowledge is influence in the 21st century, and that is the core of the foundation and the centre. We are tooling a new breed of aspiring entrepreneurs who will confront the business world with confidence.”

Speaking further on the Entrepreneurship Boost Program of the Centre, Dr. Gloria observes that “it has been exciting times for these aspiring Entrepreneurs as they are learning from the best in different sectors and we expect them to become great pride to the centre, be they employers or employees. In today’s world, quality employees are also Entrepreneurs and that is why they are able to deliver great dividends.

They enjoyed intensive training on Modern Etiquette, Entrepreneurship, Business Law, Career Planning, Accounting for non-accountants, E-commerce and Artificial intelligence, and God and Wealth in the 21st century, among other topics.

She revealed that some of the guest lecturers include George Emetuche (The Selling Champion), Profs Mike Ndugbu, Vincent Onodugo, Oby Nnamocha, Drs Chioma Anuebunwa (US), Leonard Amaefula, Peters Ihejirika, and Chris Anukam. Some top corporate executives, like Lady Chioma Nwoke, Dave Omorogie, Mezie Emelonye, and Chief Jerry Chukwueke, among others, are on the list to further train them as the program enters the final month before graduation.