20 candidates jostle to fill vacant Soun of Ogbomoso stool

No fewer than twenty (20) candidates have indicated interest to succeed the immediate past Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111.

The Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after the demise of the last monarch.

The monarch, who reigned for 48 years, joined his ancestors two weeks ago at the age of 95.

Investigation by online news, however, revealed that over twenty candidates from the eight existing ruling houses in Ogbomoso have indicated interest to fill the vacant stool.

A source who has been following the development in the town told newsmen on Wednesday that more than ten out of the over twenty candidates are from the Laoye ruling family.

Laoye ruling family according to the source is the next family to produce the next king.

The source reveals that over twenty people have so far picked up the form to contest the vacant stool.

He said, “Yes. It is true. Day in day out, the number is increasing.

“Presently, there are five ruling houses based on the Oyo State gazette but six to seven years ago, the Court ruled and added additional three ruling houses. So, we have eight existing ruling houses in Ogbomoso now.

“The ruling house that will produce the next candidate is Laoye and it has over ten candidates that have indicated interest in the vacant stool.

“The Are Ago of Ogbomoso which is the next to the Soun at a meeting of Parapo on Monday confirmed that the number is increasing on a daily basis.

“As at now, I can tell you that over 20 candidates have indicated interest in the position”.

